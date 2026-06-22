East Africa: Media Leaders Commit to Fact-Based Migration Reporting Across Eastern Africa

Journalist leaders and media professionals from ten Eastern African countries have adopted a common position aimed at strengthening fact-based reporting on migration, amid growing concerns over misinformation, human trafficking and unsafe migration across the region.

The commitment was made at the conclusion of a three-day regional forum in Mombasa, Kenya, where participants endorsed the Mombasa Statement on Responsible Migration Reporting, a declaration calling for ethical, balanced and evidence-based journalism on migration and labour mobility.

The meeting, organised by the Federation of African Journalists (FAJ) and the Federation of Eastern Africa Journalists (FEAJ), brought together journalists' union leaders and media practitioners from Comoros, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda. The forum was supported by the International Labour Organization (ILO) through the Better Regional Migration Management (BRMM) Programme, funded by the United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

Somalia was represented by three leaders from the National Union of Somali Journalists (NUSOJ), who joined regional discussions on migration reporting, information integrity and the role of journalism in helping communities make informed decisions about migration and employment opportunities.

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The gathering took place against a backdrop of increasing migration movements across Eastern Africa, where countries continue to serve as places of origin, transit and destination for migrant workers. Participants noted that migration has become a major public interest issue affecting employment, economic development and social stability throughout the region.

Speaking during the meeting, ILO Better Regional Migration Management Chief Technical Advisor Aida Awel said accurate reporting is essential to improving public understanding of migration issues.

"This regional media training marks an important step in strengthening informed, balanced and evidence-based reporting on labour migration and employment issues across Eastern Africa. By equipping journalists with the knowledge and tools to report accurately and responsibly, we are contributing to greater public awareness, accountability and regional cooperation on issues that affect millions," she said.

FAJ President Omar Faruk Osman urged journalists to challenge misinformation and provide audiences with factual reporting on migration.

"Migration is one of the most significant public interest issues facing Africa today. Journalists have a responsibility to report it accurately and responsibly by exposing the risks of irregular migration, horrendous abuses and exploitations while highlighting opportunities available within our countries and across the region," Osman said.

He stressed that the spread of misleading information continues to influence migration decisions and public perceptions.

"In an age of rampant misinformation and disinformation, public interest journalism, where information integrity is consciously preserved, is essential to ensuring that migration narratives are guided by facts rather than false promises and unrealistic expectations," he added.

One of the key outcomes of the meeting was the regional launch of the ILO Toolkit on Migration Reporting, a practical resource designed to help journalists cover migration and labour mobility issues accurately, ethically and with greater context. Participants received training on verification techniques, fact-checking and responsible reporting practices.

Discussions also focused on the dangers linked to irregular migration, including human trafficking, forced labour and exploitation. Journalists were encouraged to highlight these risks while avoiding sensational coverage that could stigmatise migrants or vulnerable communities.

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At the same time, participants called for greater media attention to opportunities available within the region, including fair recruitment systems, vocational training, entrepreneurship and legal labour migration pathways. They argued that balanced reporting should reflect both the challenges and opportunities associated with migration.

Beyond migration reporting, the forum provided a platform for discussions on media freedom, journalists' safety and regional solidarity. Delegates explored opportunities for cross-border reporting projects and coordinated advocacy efforts aimed at defending press freedom and freedom of expression across Eastern Africa.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment by journalists and media organisations to strengthen cooperation across borders and ensure that migration reporting serves the public interest through accuracy, fairness and accountability.