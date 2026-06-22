Uganda: Lions Club Ntungamo Unveils Ambitious Community Service Agenda Under New President

Lions Club Ntungamo has pledged to strengthen its support for vulnerable communities through initiatives aimed at feeding the hungry, conserving the environment, promoting eye health and addressing non-communicable diseases under its newly elected leadership.

The commitment was made during the installation ceremony of the club's new president, Lion Ezra Kwesigamukama, who takes over from outgoing president Lion Joshua Namanya for the 2026/2027 Lionistic Year.

Speaking after his installation, Kwesigamukama unveiled an ambitious agenda focused on expanding the club's community impact through health, environmental and humanitarian programmes.

Among the planned activities are eye screening outreaches expected to benefit about 1,000 people, alongside intensified efforts to mobilise funding for eye care projects. He also pledged to spearhead community sensitisation campaigns on diabetes prevention and management, targeting at least 2,000 residents.

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"I will make sure communities are sensitized and awareness provided about environmental protection and the possible effects of environmental degradation," Kwesigamukama said.

"Communities will be encouraged to plant trees, and the club will demonstrate this by planting trees in secondary schools, primary schools, homesteads and tertiary institutions. I will ensure that 10,000 trees are planted during my Lionistic year as president."

The Lions Club has over the years implemented a number of community projects across Ntungamo District, supporting disadvantaged groups and responding to pressing social challenges.

The guest of honour, Lion Amongin Aporu Christine Hellen, challenged the newly elected leaders and members to uphold the values and standards of Lions Clubs International while working to strengthen the club.

"It's time for you to plan and take steps to continue building your club in every way possible so that it may be an example to other clubs and a credit to the community," she said.

Former Ntungamo District Woman Member of Parliament and Rotarian Joseline Kamateneti commended the club for its continued service and urged members to embrace innovation, technology and economic transformation in their development efforts.

"You need to focus on value addition, technology, innovation and industrialisation. When you are going for conferences as Lions, try your best to visit industries and industrial parks and see the new innovations taking place around the world," Kamateneti advised.

Reflecting on his tenure, outgoing president Joshua Namanya highlighted several achievements realised during his leadership, including the construction of a patient waiting area at Rubaare Health Centre IV and a range of environmental conservation initiatives.

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"Our first project, a patient waiting area at Rubaare Health Centre IV, was successful. We planted several trees, fed the hungry, visited the sick and served all our core causes," Namanya noted.

The newly installed leadership team has also pledged to recruit more members, strengthen the club's presence within District 411B and enhance its contribution to international Lions initiatives as it continues its mission of community service.