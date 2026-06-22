South Africa: Cold Front Expected to Make Landfall Along Southern Coast

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) says a surface high-pressure system is expected to dominate the eastern parts of the country this week, while a cold front is forecast to make landfall along the southern coastline between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Later in the week, a surface trough is expected to develop along the west coast.

Together, these weather systems are expected to bring isolated to scattered rain and thundershowers over the western, central and eastern parts of the country.

According to Monday's outlook, partly cloudy and cool conditions are expected, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central, western and eastern parts of South Africa.

On Tuesday, partly cloudy and cool conditions are expected to persist, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers possible over the central and western parts of the country.

Temperatures are expected to improve over the central and eastern parts of the country.

"There are no weather warnings currently, but the South African Weather Service will continue to monitor weather conditions and issue alerts when there is a need to. Below is a weather outlook that outlines the possibility of risk associated with severe weather conditions across the country for the week," SAWS said.