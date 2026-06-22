South Africa: Deputy President Courts Investors At China Supply Chain Expo

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has presented South Africa's value proposition to leading Chinese and international supply chain companies at the Fourth China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE).

"We invite Chinese and international partners to work with us to position Africa not merely as a consumer market but as a competitive production base, a sourcing destination, and an important node in global supply chains," the Deputy President said on Monday in China during his working visit.

Addressing leading Chinese and international supply chain companies, Mashatile said South Africa sees significant opportunities for collaboration in three priority areas: agriculture and food systems; critical minerals and the green economy; and advanced manufacturing, logistics and automotive value chains.

"Our presence here today reflects South Africa's unwavering commitment to deepening our comprehensive economic partnership with China, aimed at advancing trade, investment, and long-term industrial cooperation.

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"An important pillar of our engagement is the implementation of the Framework Agreement on Economic Partnership for Shared Prosperity, or CADEPA, signed earlier this year by our respective trade ministers," the Deputy President said.

The implementation of the agreement is supported by the zero-tariff preference scheme that came into effect on 1 May 2026, allowing qualifying South African exports to enter the Chinese market duty-free.

"First, South Africa is an attractive investment destination, supported by sophisticated industrial capabilities, a world-class financial sector, and well-established logistics infrastructure.

"We remain committed to reforms aimed at improving the ease of doing business, accelerating infrastructure development, and strengthening industrial competitiveness, through the use of Artificial Intelligence (Al)," the Deputy President said.

Mashatile said South Africa is also a reliable source of high-value products and critical inputs required for modern industries and the global energy transition.

"We are endowed with significant mineral resources, including platinum group metals, manganese, and chromium, while also offering world-class agricultural products, advanced manufacturing capabilities and growing strengths in services and digital trade.

"Third, South Africa serves as a gateway to the African continent. Through the African Continental Free Trade Area, investors located in South Africa gain access to a market of more than 1.3 billion people. This presents significant opportunities for regional value chain development and industrial expansion across Africa," the Deputy President said.

CISCE, the world's first national-level exhibition dedicated to supply chains, brings together governments, businesses and industry players to build stronger global industrial and supply chain partnerships.

The expo links upstream, midstream and downstream sectors, while encouraging collaboration between large and small enterprises, industry, academia, research institutions and application partners.

"South Africa is therefore positioning itself as a reliable supply base for critical inputs, a destination for industrial beneficiation and an ideal partner for co-production.

"South Africa produces high-quality citrus, avocados, stone fruits, wines, and macadamia nuts, which now benefit from zero customs duties under the CADEPA framework.

"We encourage Chinese importers and distributors to establish long-term sourcing partnerships with South African producers," Mashatile said.

Mashatile called on Chinese enterprises to explore opportunities for joint ventures, local beneficiation and downstream manufacturing in South Africa.

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"South Africa possesses substantial reserves of platinum group metals and other strategic minerals required for fuel cells, renewable energy technologies, and energy storage solutions.

"South Africa's industrial base offers attractive opportunities for component manufacturing, machinery production and export-oriented partnerships serving both domestic and African markets," the Deputy President said.

He stressed that economic cooperation should support job creation, skills development, industrial growth and environmental sustainability, while delivering tangible benefits for people.

"As we shape the future of global supply chains, we must ensure that our partnerships remain inclusive and sustainable.

"South Africa reaffirms its commitment to strengthening economic cooperation with China. We are determined to position our country as both a preferred destination for investment and a reliable source of value within global supply chains," Mashatile said.