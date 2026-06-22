South Africa: Investing in African Health Security Vital for Saving Lives and Livelihoods

President Cyril Ramaphosa has used his weekly newsletter to call for African health sovereignty, warning that the recent Ebola outbreak is a stark reminder that the continent cannot afford to let down its guard or rely on others to safeguard its people and their livelihoods.

The President reflected on the devastating human and economic toll of the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that it took the lives of more than 100 000 South Africans and cost some two million jobs.

Furthermore, while that pandemic feels like a "distant memory" to many, recent outbreaks across the continent serve as a critical wake-up call for South Africa to build its State capacity, and protect the people and livelihoods.

"[The] recent outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda serves as a stark reminder that we should not let down our guard.

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"More than that, it reminds us that we must be better prepared for health emergencies in our country, on our continent and across the world," President Ramaphosa warned.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, South Africa was elected as African Union Champion on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response and has set about working with other nations to strengthen the continent's health security.

"The Ebola outbreak reminds us that when a dangerous disease breaks out anywhere on our continent, it does not stay in one place. It can easily cross borders, affect communities and disrupt economies.

"These diseases cost both lives and jobs. Health security is therefore not only about hospitals and medicines. It is also about our economy, our development and the safety of our continent as a whole.

"We learned this the hard way during COVID-19. In those early days, Africa stood at the back of the queue. Vaccines and treatments went first to wealthier countries, while our people waited. We cannot allow that to happen again," he said.

Africa for Africans

President Ramaphosa expressed appreciation for the "help of international partners", while emphasising that Africa cannot "keep depending on others to supply us during a health emergency".

"We must be able to protect ourselves.

"That is why we have been working towards stronger health systems at home. Every country needs a proper public health institute. It needs centres ready to manage emergencies, well-supported community health workers and the ability to track new diseases early.

"Importantly, we must make our own medicines, tests and vaccines here on the continent. We are working to strengthen the African Medicines Agency and to set up shared systems for buying supplies, so that African producers have steady customers and African countries can get what they need when an emergency strikes," the President explained.

He said the continent must also set aside funding for emergencies, with leaders having already agreed to the creation of an African Epidemic Fund.

The continent must also be participants on writing rules on global pandemic response.

"It is encouraging that African countries are already contributing money towards tackling the current Ebola outbreak. South Africa has pledged $13.5 million to the Africa CDC to treat and limit the spread of Ebola. As a continent, we are taking responsibility for ourselves and not waiting for others.

"Africa needs to be part of writing the global rules on fighting pandemics. We need to stand together and make sure our people are treated fairly. We continue to call for a fair global agreement on pandemics, built on equal partnership rather than charity," President Ramaphosa stated.

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Turning to the continent's response to the outbreak of Ebola, the President noted that the Africa CDC has "led with skill and speed".

Furthermore, there has been collaboration between governments to develop common approaches, while business, donors and partners have also lent a hand.

"This shows that we have the people, the knowledge and the leadership to succeed.

"But we mustn't wait for the next outbreak or pandemic to get us to act. We must do the hard work now to secure the health of the people of our continent. The effort we put in today will spare us far greater suffering and cost tomorrow.

"We must act with urgency to achieve the health security that is so vital for the growth and development of our country and our continent. Health security saves lives, protects jobs and helps to safeguard our future," President Ramaphosa concluded.