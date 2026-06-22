South Africa: OHSC Warns of Bogus Inspectors

The Office of Health Standards Compliance (OHSC) has warned the public of individuals impersonating OHSC inspectors and soliciting money from unsuspecting healthcare practitioners.

This after the OHSC received reports of an individual attempting to schedule an inspection at a healthcare facility.

"It is alleged that the impersonator asserted that payment would resolve any non-compliance findings.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"This is contrary to the OHSC ethical standards and core values because real inspectors will not accept cash, gifts, or any form of personal payment from facilities, staff, or members of the public in exchange for inspection results or regulatory outcomes," the regulator said.

The OHSC confirmed that no "authorised inspection had been scheduled and that the individual was not acting on behalf of the organisation".

"Healthcare establishments and practitioners nationwide are urged to remain vigilant of bogus or suspicious inspectors and verify the identity of anyone claiming to represent the OHSC. Authorised inspectors carry a valid OHSC identification card or official documentation signed by the Chief Executive Officer.

"Lawful and authorised inspection outcomes cannot be influenced by payment or any personal benefit.

"The OHSC remains committed to safeguarding the integrity and credibility of healthcare regulation and appreciates the continued cooperation of healthcare practitioners, facilities and the public in combating fraud," the statement continued.

Report any suspicious and unethical conduct, including impersonation, fraud, bribery or corruption by inspectors to the OHSC Fraud and Ethics Hotline on 0800 003 231 or by email at office@thehotline.co.za.