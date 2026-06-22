South Africa: Acting Police Minister Briefed On the SAPS' State of Operational Readiness

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia is this morning meeting with the management of the South African Police Service (SAPS) to receive a comprehensive briefing on the SAPS's state of operational readiness ahead of the planned demonstrations scheduled for 30 June 2026.

The Acting Minister was accompanied by the Acting National Commissioner, Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane.

He received detailed presentations on national and provincial operational plans aimed at ensuring that all demonstrations take place in a safe, secure and peaceful manner.

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The meeting was attended by Deputy National Commissioners, Provincial Commissioners and Divisional Commissioners from the operational and intelligence environments.

Following the briefing, the Acting Minister expressed satisfaction with the measures put in place by the SAPS.

In the coming week, the Acting Minister, together with the Deputy Ministers of Police, will meet with the Minister of Defence and the Premiers of all nine provinces to reinforce effective coordination and monitoring among all relevant security role players, and to ensure adequate support ahead of the planned demonstrations.

In addition, they will meet with representatives of the private security industry, recognising their important role as force multipliers in enhancing safety and security.

The Ministry of Police will also conduct visits to identified areas that have experienced heightened levels of instability to assess operational readiness and reinforce policing efforts.

The Acting Minister, however, expressed confidence that the SAPS is operationally prepared to uphold and enforce the law.

"While the constitutional right to peaceful protest will be respected, no acts of lawlessness, violence, intimidation or criminality will be tolerated. Weekly enforcement operations remain ongoing to verify the legal status of foreign nationals in the country.

"These operations are aimed at ensuring that all foreign nationals residing in South Africa are in the country legally and are in possession of valid documentation. Where violations of the law are identified, appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the law," said Minister Cachalia.

The Acting Minister urged all Provincial Commissioners to enforce the law without fear or favour and to respond swiftly and decisively to any acts of incitement, violence, intimidation or criminality.

He assured all South Africans that their safety and security remain a priority and that the SAPS remains fully committed to protecting all people in the Republic and upholding the Constitution by maintaining law and order while safeguarding the rights of everyone.

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Daily operational monitoring and assessments will continue throughout the week to ensure stability across the country and to enable law enforcement agencies to respond swiftly to any emerging threats.