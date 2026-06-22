South Africa: Parliament Set for a Busy Week Before Constituency Period

Parliament has entered a crucial week as the National Assembly (NA) and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) prepare to conclude key legislative and oversight work before members break for their constituency period.

The National Assembly is expected to wrap up its second-term programme on Tuesday with the consideration of the 2026 Appropriation Bill, a critical piece of legislation that allocates funding from the National Revenue Fund for government departments and programmes during the 2026/27 financial year.

The Bill also sets conditions for spending, ahead of the next financial cycle and is regarded as one of the most significant items on Parliament's annual agenda.

In addition to the budget legislation, the Assembly will consider a report from the Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities recommending candidates to fill vacancies in the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE).

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The appointments follow a Constitutional Court injunction and form part of Parliament's constitutional responsibility to ensure the commission remains fully functional.

Lawmakers will also decide on two draft resolutions arising from mini plenary debates held last month.

One proposal, raised by Member of Parliament (MP) Sihle Lonzi, calls for a parliamentary inquiry into the capacity of South Africa's post-school education and training sector to accommodate prospective students. The second, introduced by MP Vuyo Zungula, seeks stronger parliamentary oversight to address the non-recognition of certain traditional and indigenous communities as legitimate kingships.

Meanwhile, the NCOP faces a packed schedule that includes policy debates on several departmental budget votes, legislative deliberations and a question-and-answer session with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

On Tuesday, delegates will debate Budget Votes for the Departments of Trade, Industry and Competition, as well as Land Reform and Rural Development. Further discussions on Higher Education are scheduled for Wednesday.

One of the week's most anticipated events will take place on Thursday when President Ramaphosa appears before the NCOP to respond to questions from permanent delegates.

Issues expected to dominate the session include illegal immigration, criminal infiltration and government efforts to disrupt illicit economic activities.

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Parliament's oversight role will also be in focus throughout the week. On Wednesday, the Impeachment Committee conducting the Section 89 inquiry is expected to consider its draft terms of reference and discuss the appointment of evidence leaders.

On Thursday, chairpersons of Parliament's peace and security oversight committees will brief the media and stakeholders as part of a broader initiative aimed at strengthening public accountability.

The engagement will bring together committee leaders responsible for correctional services, justice and security matters to discuss issues that cut across multiple portfolios.

Members of the National Assembly will begin their constituency period on 29 June, followed by NCOP delegates on 8 July, marking a temporary pause in parliamentary sittings as representatives return to engage communities across the country.