South Africa: Free State Reports a Successful Voter Registration Weekend

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Free State says the past voter registration weekend was conducted successfully across the province, with no major security incidents reported.

"The peaceful and orderly conduct of the registration process is a testament to the commitment of Free State residents to democracy, responsible citizenship and respect for the rule of law.

"Communities throughout the province conducted themselves with discipline and dignity, contributing significantly to the success of this important electoral process," the police said in a statement.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Provincial Commissioner of the Free State, Lieutenant General Thabang Lesia, extended his sincere appreciation to community members, political parties, electoral officials, community structures and stakeholders who played a role in ensuring a peaceful environment at voter registration stations.

"We are grateful to the people of the Free State for their exemplary behaviour and cooperation throughout the registration weekend. Their commitment to peaceful participation in the democratic process made our task much easier and contributed to the overall success of the operation," said Lieutenant General Lesia.

The Provincial Commissioner also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to SAPS members who worked tirelessly over the weekend to safeguard communities, registration stations and election-related activities across the province.

"The SAPS remains committed to working closely with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), government departments, community organisations and all stakeholders to maintain peace and stability as the country moves towards the upcoming elections.

"The Free State SAPS will continue to uphold its constitutional mandate of protecting all people, securing communities and ensuring that democratic processes are conducted in a safe and peaceful environment," the police said.