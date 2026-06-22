Africa: Hossam Hassan's Half-Time Message Behind Egypt's Emphatic Comeback Win Over New Zealand

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan revealed that a passionate half-time message helped inspire the Pharaohs to a 3-1 comeback victory over New Zealand and keep their FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout-stage hopes firmly on track.

Trailing at the interval, Egypt came back stronger after the break to turn the match around and claim a vital three points in Group G.

Speaking after the match, Hassan disclosed the words he delivered to his players during the interval.

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"At half-time, I told them we were not going back onto the pitch and then returning to the dressing room after the match unless we were winners," said the Egypt coach.

"We could not disappoint these people. We could not break the trust and joy of the Egyptian people after everything we have built over the last two years."

Hassan admitted the players had been constantly reminded of the responsibility they carry for millions of Egyptians watching around the world.

"I kept telling the players throughout the last period that the Egyptian people deserve to be happy," he said. They were in the stadium, they were watching in Egypt and everywhere else. Young and old, men and women, they all deserve joy and success. I love the Egyptian people very much and I thank them for their support."

The former Pharaohs captain was delighted with the response shown by his players, who overturned the deficit with three second-half goals.

"I am happy because the players responded and turned the result around in a positive way. Whatever the circumstances, we continue working until the last moment."

Hassan also paid tribute to New Zealand, describing the Oceania side as a difficult opponent.

"It was not an easy match. New Zealand are a strong team with quality players, physically powerful and with an excellent coach. But the Egyptian players responded well on the pitch. We focused on ourselves and carried out our work."

With four points from their opening two matches, Egypt head into their final group match against Iran high in confidence with a historic knockout stage place within reach.