Egypt End 92-Year Wait for World Cup Win As Salah Delivers

Mohamed Salah inspired Egypt to their first victory at a FIFA World Cup as the Pharaohs came from behind to beat New Zealand 3-1 and move top of Group G on Sunday night.

Egypt trailed at half-time after Finn Surman's powerful header gave New Zealand a deserved lead from a corner.

But Hossam Hassan's side transformed the match after the break, with Mostafa Ziko equalising before Salah put Egypt ahead with a composed finish in the 67th minute.

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Substitute Trézéguet then sealed the historic win with a diving header from Salah's corner, completing a second-half performance that could change the direction of Egypt's tournament

The result gives Egypt four points from two matches after their opening 1-1 draw with Belgium.

New Zealand, who drew 2-2 with Iran in their first match, remain bottom of the group with one point.

Belgium's 0-0 draw with Iran earlier on Sunday means Egypt now have a strong chance of reaching the knockout stage.

"It's a great achievement for all the players. It's a great win. It's a great vibe. The next game is very important," Salah said as he celebrated with his team-mates.

New Zealand punish slow Egypt start

Egypt struggled to find rhythm in the first half, while New Zealand executed their plan with discipline and confidence.

The All Whites were direct when they needed to be, but also kept possession well enough to frustrate Egypt and prevent Salah from influencing the game.

Callum McCowatt had an early chance when his glancing header forced a save, a warning Egypt failed to fully heed.

New Zealand's breakthrough came from a corner, with defender Finn Surman escaping Ahmed Fatouh and steering a powerful header into the net.

It was a deserved lead for a side that had looked more organised and more threatening in the opening 45 minutes.

Egypt, by contrast, were flat, predictable and unable to bring Salah into dangerous areas often enough.

At half-time, the Pharaohs were staring at another frustrating World Cup outing.

Ziko sparks Egypt response

The match changed after the interval as Egypt increased the tempo and pushed New Zealand deeper.

The equaliser arrived in the 58th minute through Ziko, who met Mohamed Hany's cross from the right and headed past the goalkeeper.

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That goal lifted Egypt and gave Salah the platform he needed to take control.

Nine minutes later, the 34-year-old produced the moment Egyptian supporters had been waiting for.

Breaking forward down the right, Salah exchanged passes with Ziko before guiding a low finish into the far corner.

It was a goal of calmness and quality, and it shifted the match completely in Egypt's favour.

After a quiet first half, Salah had finally found space, rhythm and influence.

Salah seals historic night

Salah almost scored again in the 81st minute when he cut inside from the right and saw a deflected effort fly over the bar.

But from the resulting corner, he created Egypt's third goal.

His delivery was attacked at the near post by Trézéguet, who threw himself forward to head home and put the result beyond New Zealand.

It was the perfect ending to Egypt's best spell of the match and a decisive contribution from their biggest player.

Salah had not only scored the goal that put Egypt ahead, but also delivered the set-piece that secured their first World Cup win.

For a player who has carried enormous national expectation for more than a decade, this was a night of release.

Pharaohs take control of Group G

The victory moves Egypt to the top of Group G and places them in a strong position before their final group match against Iran.