Sudan: UN Security Council Expresses Concern Over RSF Drone Attacks On Al-Obeid

Members of the UN Security Council expressed concern over reports of drone attacks by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia on Al-Obeid and their increasing frequency, which killed more than 1,000 civilians between January and May 2026 and caused extensive damage to civilian infrastructure. The Council called for investigations into all violations and abuses and for those responsible to be held accountable.

The Council also voiced concern over reports that the RSF continues hostilities and attacks against the city and warned of the potential risk of mass atrocities, calling on the group to immediately cease hostilities and attacks on Al-Obeid.

Members expressed deep concern over the continuing violence and reports of escalating fighting in the Kordofan states, warning that it could further worsen an already dire humanitarian situation.

They stressed the need to comply with international law, including international humanitarian law, and to uphold commitments under the Jeddah Declaration.

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The Council members also underscored the need to ensure safe and unhindered humanitarian access and facilitate the safe passage of civilians in accordance with international law.

They urged all UN member states to refrain from any external interference that could fuel the conflict and destabilize the country, to support efforts toward a lasting peace, and to fulfil their obligations under international law and implement relevant Security Council resolutions, including Resolution 2791 (2025).

The Council members unequivocally reaffirmed their strong commitment to Sudan's sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity, and reiterated their rejection of the establishment of a parallel governing authority in areas under RSF control.