Tanzania, Namibia Seal New Economic Ties After Landmark State Visit

Dar es Salaam — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has bid farewell to visiting President of Namibia Netumbo Nandi Ndaitwah at State House in Dar es Salaam, bringing to a close a four day state visit that blended history, diplomacy and a renewed push for stronger economic cooperation between the two nations.

The visit was anchored in high level talks at State House, where the two leaders reviewed the long standing relations between Tanzania and Namibia and agreed on a clear shift in focus, from historical solidarity rooted in liberation struggles to a more forward looking economic partnership. The discussions set the tone for deeper cooperation in trade, investment, and priority development sectors aligned with national growth agendas.

That shift was reinforced through a series of practical engagements. President Nandi Ndaitwah joined a business and investment forum in Dar es Salaam that brought together government officials and private sector leaders from both countries. The forum explored pathways to expand production capacity, strengthen value addition, and improve the investment climate to support sustainable cross-border trade and industrial growth.

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President Samia underscored Tanzania's expanding infrastructure network, pointing to ongoing development of transport corridors and port facilities as key engines for regional connectivity. She noted that such investments are designed to position Tanzania as a stronger gateway for trade between East and Southern Africa, with wider benefits for regional integration.

Against that economic backdrop, both leaders identified agriculture, energy, mining, and tourism as priority sectors with strong potential for joint development. They emphasized the need to build resilient supply chains, enhance value addition, and boost intra African trade as part of a broader agenda of economic self-reliance and transformation.

The visit also carried a strong symbolic dimension rooted in shared history. President Nandi Ndaitwah visited a house in Dar es Salaam where she lived during her years in exile as well as touring the historic Namibian liberation fighters camp in Kongwa, Dodoma. The visits served as a reminder of Tanzania's role in supporting Namibia's liberation struggle and the enduring bonds forged during that period.

The state visit concluded with the signing of bilateral agreements aimed at strengthening institutional cooperation and expanding collaboration in trade, investment, and other strategic sectors. Officials from both sides said the agreements are intended to improve coordination and ensure faster implementation of joint initiatives.