Tanzania: Zanzibar Broadband Expansion Set Under 300bn/ - Infrastructure Deal

Zanzibar — YAS Fiber Tanzania will invest approximately 300bn/- over the next 20 years under
a landmark Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agreement with the Zanzibar
Information, Communication and Technology Infrastructure Agency (ZICTIA) and
the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar, in a move aimed at expanding
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broadband access, strengthening digital infrastructure and supporting long-term
economic development across the islands.
The agreement is expected to accelerate Zanzibar's digital transformation by
extending high-speed fiber connectivity to households, businesses, schools, health
facilities and public institutions across Unguja and Pemba. Under the first phase of
implementation, approximately 100,000 households are expected to be connected
within three years.
The project combines government efforts to expand digital infrastructure with
private sector investment and technical expertise in fiber network deployment,
operation and maintenance. Under the arrangement, Yas Fiber will be responsible
for the design, financing, deployment, commercialization, operation and
maintenance of the network throughout the concession period, while the
Government of Zanzibar will provide regulatory support, facilitate rights-of-way
and oversee implementation.
Speaking during the signing ceremony, Minister for Communications, Information
Technology and Innovation, Mudrick Ramadhan Soraga, said digital connectivity
had become a critical requirement for economic and social development.
"This partnership reflects the government's commitment to accelerating digital
transformation and ensuring that citizens, businesses and institutions have access to
the infrastructure required to thrive in today's digital economy. High-speed
broadband connectivity is a critical enabler of innovation, investment and inclusive
growth, and this collaboration will help position Zanzibar as a leading digital
economy in the region," he said.
The Minister noted that internet access was increasingly central to economic
activity, education, healthcare and government service delivery. He said the project
would contribute to reducing the digital divide by expanding connectivity to more
households and communities.
"Connectivity is no longer a luxury; it is essential. It ensures that citizens,
government and the private sector are better connected and able to collaborate
more effectively. Together, we are working to bridge the digital divide and expand
opportunities for our people," he said.
According to the Minister, improved broadband infrastructure is expected to
support students through greater access to online learning resources, create new
opportunities for young innovators and strengthen digital service delivery across
multiple sectors.
He also pointed to challenges facing parts of Zanzibar's tourism industry, where
unreliable internet connectivity has affected service quality in some areas.
Improved broadband infrastructure, he said, would support tourism facilities,
conference venues and businesses that increasingly depend on digital services.
The project follows nearly two years of discussions and planning. Soraga said
implementation activities had already commenced, with technical teams beginning
preliminary work before the formal signing of the agreement.
Director General of ZICTIA, Eng. Shukuru Awadh Suleiman, described the
agreement as a significant step toward expanding broadband access and improving
service quality across Zanzibar.
"This partnership will significantly accelerate the expansion of fiber connectivity
across Zanzibar and bring quality broadband services closer to our people. It is a
practical step towards building the digital infrastructure needed to support
Zanzibar's future development," he said.
Eng Suleiman said existing internet access in many areas remains dependent on
mobile broadband services, which can be costly and inconsistent for users
requiring large amounts of data, particularly students and households. The new
fiber network is expected to provide a more reliable alternative while improving
affordability and service quality.
He added that the project aligns with national development objectives aimed at
expanding communication services and increasing access to digital infrastructure
for citizens.
Deputy Minister for Information Technology and Innovation, Hawaa Mbaye, said
the agreement comes at a time when demand for internet services continues to
grow across sectors including business, education, healthcare, tourism and
government administration.
"This agreement is an important milestone in the implementation of our core
responsibilities, which include ensuring that the people of Zanzibar have access to
high-quality communication services that are easily accessible and affordable," she
said.
Mbaye noted that the Zanzibar Development Plan 2021-2026 identifies
information and communication technology as a key driver of economic and social
development. She said improved digital infrastructure would support wider use of
technology in schools, healthcare facilities, public institutions and private
businesses.
She further stated that the project aligns with Zanzibar Development Vision 2050,
which prioritizes modern digital infrastructure as a foundation for a competitive
and inclusive economy.
Yas Fiber Chief Executive Officer Maxime Woimant described the investment as
one of the largest digital infrastructure commitments made in Zanzibar in recent
years.
"This is one of the most significant digital infrastructure investments in Zanzibar's
recent history. Through this partnership, we will expand access to high-speed
broadband services that enable businesses to grow, students to learn, institutions to
innovate and communities to participate fully in the digital economy," the CEO
said.
Woimant said improved connectivity would have broad economic implications by
supporting education, healthcare, entrepreneurship and government services.
"Students will gain greater access to digital learning resources and educational
opportunities. Healthcare facilities will benefit from access to digital health
solutions. Businesses and entrepreneurs will be better equipped to innovate, grow
and compete in local and global markets," added the CEO.
Beyond infrastructure deployment, the partnership also includes commitments to
digital skills development, knowledge transfer and local capacity building. The
objective is to equip more young people with skills required in a technology-driven
economy while supporting broader digital inclusion efforts.
The investment is expected to contribute to increased internet penetration, wider
adoption of digital services and greater participation in the digital economy.
Stakeholders believe the project will improve access to information, strengthen
public service delivery and create conditions that support investment and business
growth.
With implementation now underway, the partnership represents a major step in
Zanzibar's efforts to modernize its telecommunications infrastructure and expand
access to reliable broadband services, laying the groundwork for long-term digital
and economic development across the islands.