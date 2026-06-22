Tanzania: Zanzibar Broadband Expansion Set Under 300bn/ - Infrastructure Deal

Zanzibar — YAS Fiber Tanzania will invest approximately 300bn/- over the next 20 years under

a landmark Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agreement with the Zanzibar

Information, Communication and Technology Infrastructure Agency (ZICTIA) and

the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar, in a move aimed at expanding

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broadband access, strengthening digital infrastructure and supporting long-term

economic development across the islands.

The agreement is expected to accelerate Zanzibar's digital transformation by

extending high-speed fiber connectivity to households, businesses, schools, health

facilities and public institutions across Unguja and Pemba. Under the first phase of

implementation, approximately 100,000 households are expected to be connected

within three years.

The project combines government efforts to expand digital infrastructure with

private sector investment and technical expertise in fiber network deployment,

operation and maintenance. Under the arrangement, Yas Fiber will be responsible

for the design, financing, deployment, commercialization, operation and

maintenance of the network throughout the concession period, while the

Government of Zanzibar will provide regulatory support, facilitate rights-of-way

and oversee implementation.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Minister for Communications, Information

Technology and Innovation, Mudrick Ramadhan Soraga, said digital connectivity

had become a critical requirement for economic and social development.

"This partnership reflects the government's commitment to accelerating digital

transformation and ensuring that citizens, businesses and institutions have access to

the infrastructure required to thrive in today's digital economy. High-speed

broadband connectivity is a critical enabler of innovation, investment and inclusive

growth, and this collaboration will help position Zanzibar as a leading digital

economy in the region," he said.

The Minister noted that internet access was increasingly central to economic

activity, education, healthcare and government service delivery. He said the project

would contribute to reducing the digital divide by expanding connectivity to more

households and communities.

"Connectivity is no longer a luxury; it is essential. It ensures that citizens,

government and the private sector are better connected and able to collaborate

more effectively. Together, we are working to bridge the digital divide and expand

opportunities for our people," he said.

According to the Minister, improved broadband infrastructure is expected to

support students through greater access to online learning resources, create new

opportunities for young innovators and strengthen digital service delivery across

multiple sectors.

He also pointed to challenges facing parts of Zanzibar's tourism industry, where

unreliable internet connectivity has affected service quality in some areas.

Improved broadband infrastructure, he said, would support tourism facilities,

conference venues and businesses that increasingly depend on digital services.

The project follows nearly two years of discussions and planning. Soraga said

implementation activities had already commenced, with technical teams beginning

preliminary work before the formal signing of the agreement.

Director General of ZICTIA, Eng. Shukuru Awadh Suleiman, described the

agreement as a significant step toward expanding broadband access and improving

service quality across Zanzibar.

"This partnership will significantly accelerate the expansion of fiber connectivity

across Zanzibar and bring quality broadband services closer to our people. It is a

practical step towards building the digital infrastructure needed to support

Zanzibar's future development," he said.

Eng Suleiman said existing internet access in many areas remains dependent on

mobile broadband services, which can be costly and inconsistent for users

requiring large amounts of data, particularly students and households. The new

fiber network is expected to provide a more reliable alternative while improving

affordability and service quality.

He added that the project aligns with national development objectives aimed at

expanding communication services and increasing access to digital infrastructure

for citizens.

Deputy Minister for Information Technology and Innovation, Hawaa Mbaye, said

the agreement comes at a time when demand for internet services continues to

grow across sectors including business, education, healthcare, tourism and

government administration.

"This agreement is an important milestone in the implementation of our core

responsibilities, which include ensuring that the people of Zanzibar have access to

high-quality communication services that are easily accessible and affordable," she

said.

Mbaye noted that the Zanzibar Development Plan 2021-2026 identifies

information and communication technology as a key driver of economic and social

development. She said improved digital infrastructure would support wider use of

technology in schools, healthcare facilities, public institutions and private

businesses.

She further stated that the project aligns with Zanzibar Development Vision 2050,

which prioritizes modern digital infrastructure as a foundation for a competitive

and inclusive economy.

Yas Fiber Chief Executive Officer Maxime Woimant described the investment as

one of the largest digital infrastructure commitments made in Zanzibar in recent

years.

"This is one of the most significant digital infrastructure investments in Zanzibar's

recent history. Through this partnership, we will expand access to high-speed

broadband services that enable businesses to grow, students to learn, institutions to

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innovate and communities to participate fully in the digital economy," the CEO

said.

Woimant said improved connectivity would have broad economic implications by

supporting education, healthcare, entrepreneurship and government services.

"Students will gain greater access to digital learning resources and educational

opportunities. Healthcare facilities will benefit from access to digital health

solutions. Businesses and entrepreneurs will be better equipped to innovate, grow

and compete in local and global markets," added the CEO.

Beyond infrastructure deployment, the partnership also includes commitments to

digital skills development, knowledge transfer and local capacity building. The

objective is to equip more young people with skills required in a technology-driven

economy while supporting broader digital inclusion efforts.

The investment is expected to contribute to increased internet penetration, wider

adoption of digital services and greater participation in the digital economy.

Stakeholders believe the project will improve access to information, strengthen

public service delivery and create conditions that support investment and business

growth.

With implementation now underway, the partnership represents a major step in

Zanzibar's efforts to modernize its telecommunications infrastructure and expand

access to reliable broadband services, laying the groundwork for long-term digital

and economic development across the islands.