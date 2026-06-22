Tanzania Orders Mkuti Forest Invaders to Leave Before August, 2026

Kigoma — KIGOMA Regional Commissioner, Simon Siro, has ordered people who invaded the Mkuti Forest Reserve in the Kacheri and Ligufu Relini sub-districts to leave the reserve by July 30, 2026 and move to an area allocated to them in Zeze Village.

The order was issued during a visit by the Kigoma Regional Security Committee and the Kasulu District Security Committee, held in collaboration with the Western Zone Conservation Commander of the Tanzania Forest Services Agency (TFS), with the aim of implementing a plan to remove invaders from the reserve.

During the visit, Siro inspected a school allocated for students who will be relocated from the reserve and expressed satisfaction with the preparations made. He also held meetings with the residents of the relevant neighborhoods and stressed that the time given should be used to complete the voluntary relocation.

He said that the government has set up a suitable environment for new settlements for the residents and urged Kasulu District leaders, the Council Director and TFS to ensure that all remaining preparations are completed before July 30, 2026 to avoid complaints during the implementation of the exercise.

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Siro warned that from August 1, 2026, anyone found to be continuing to live within the Mkuti Forest Reserve will be forcibly removed through a special government operation.

In addition, he urged the residents to be careful of scammers who charge them money on the pretext of helping them remain within the reserve, emphasizing that no one has the power to prevent the implementation of government decisions regarding the conservation of the area.