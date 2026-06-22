Tanzania: This Is How Taxes Build Tanzania, Says Ministry

Dodoma — THE Ministry of Finance has intensified public education on taxation, economic affairs, and financial policies to improve citizens' understanding of how taxes contribute to financing public services and national development.

The ministry is using the 2026 Public Service Week celebrations at Chinangali Park grounds in Dodoma as a platform to provide citizens with information on how tax revenues support development projects in key sectors, including infrastructure, education, health, water supply and energy.

Speaking during the event, Principal Finance Management Officer from the Policy Analysis Department at the Ministry of Finance, Abdul Dachi, said the exhibition has enabled the ministry to explain government policies and economic issues to citizens in a simple and accessible way.

Dachi said the public education programme focuses on helping citizens understand the connection between tax policies, economic growth, and national development, while also explaining how the government manages revenue collection and protects national interests.

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"Among the areas we provide education on is the country's economic performance and how economic policies help control inflation, create employment opportunities, and promote overall economic growth," he said.

He said the ministry also uses economic data, statistics, and research findings to support budget preparation, formulate short and long-term development strategies, and guide policy decisions aimed at strengthening the national economy.

Dachi said citizens are also being educated on international taxation matters, including tax agreements between Tanzania and other countries, as well as regional and global cooperation initiatives designed to protect the country's interests in the tax sector.

He added that policy research conducted by the ministry provides professional recommendations that support government decision-making and the implementation of development priorities.

"We have used this opportunity to explain the importance of tax and financial policies in promoting economic growth and improving citizens' welfare, the contribution of taxes to national development, and the importance of transparency and accountability in the policy making process," Dachi said.

He further noted that the initiative aims to increase public awareness of Tanzania's role in the global economy and the benefits of economic cooperation with other countries and international institutions.