South Africa: King Misuzulu Warns Against Attacking Foreigners

King Misuzulu called on Zulus not to attack foreign nationals, saying people came to South Africa because they were suffering and looking for a better life.

His appeal comes after a Malawian man was killed and two others seriously injured during violence linked to an anti-illegal immigration march in Pietermaritzburg.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has made a passionate appeal for peace as tensions over illegal immigration continue to grow across South Africa.

Speaking at the 12th International Day of Yoga at the Durban Amphitheatre on Sunday, the King urged members of the Zulu nation not to attack or harm foreign nationals.

He said many people who come to South Africa are fleeing poverty and hardship in search of a better life.

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"I am asking you, Zulus, let no blood be shed. Do not hit these people. Suffering brought them here. Just as we suffer, they also suffer," said King Misuzulu.

The King said he had spoken to anti-illegal immigration activists, including Nkosikhona "Phakel'umthakathi" Ndabandaba and Ngizwe Mchunu, and stressed that no one should be beaten or attacked.

"No one wants to feel pain," he said.

At the same time, King Misuzulu said South Africa's immigration laws must still be respected.

"We do not want anyone without papers in this country because we also cannot go to their countries without proper documents," he said.

The King also encouraged South Africans to embrace yoga, saying it promotes peace, unity and understanding among people.

His comments come just days after violence erupted in Pietermaritzburg.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli strongly condemned the killing of a Malawian national and the assault of two others at the Jika Joe informal settlement on Friday.

According to reports, more than 2,000 people took part in a peaceful anti-illegal immigration march from Dales Park to Pietermaritzburg City Hall.

However, after the march ended, a group reportedly broke away and headed to the informal settlement where violence broke out.

One Malawian man was killed and two others were seriously injured and taken to hospital.

Ntuli said there is no excuse for violence.

"The loss of human life under these circumstances is deeply regrettable and unacceptable," he said.

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"While people have the right to protest peacefully, no grievance or frustration can justify murder, assault or vigilantism."

The Premier called on police to arrest everyone involved in the attack.

"We expect a thorough and swift investigation. Those responsible must be brought to book," he said.

Meanwhile, efforts are continuing to relocate foreign nationals from temporary camps in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Msunduzi Municipality said immigrants are being moved from an unofficial shelter to a designated facility in Durban.

Government departments, police and representatives from the Malawian Embassy are working together to assist those affected.

Security guards have been deployed to maintain order while water and other basic services are being provided.

eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba said repatriation efforts have gathered pace.

He said close to 4,000 people have already been deported or voluntarily repatriated.

"On Friday alone, eight buses carrying 784 people returned to Malawi," said Xaba.

The South African government has also made 20 buses available to speed up the repatriation process.

Pictured Above: King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has called for peace and urged South Africans not to attack foreign nationals despite growing tensions over illegal immigration.