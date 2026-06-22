South Africa: Thapelo Maseko Says South Africa Is Ready for South Korea

South Africa must get three points against South Korea at Monterrey Stadium to reach the World Cup last 32.

Bafana Bafana winger Thapelo Maseko says South Africa are ready to face South Korea in Mexico after drawing with Czechia.

Bafana Bafana winger Thapelo Maseko believes South Africa will be ready to face South Korea in a match they must win on Thursday. The teams will play the 2026 Fifa World Cup group match at Monterrey Stadium in Mexico.

South Africa must win to reach the last 32 stage. Bafana Bafana have one point after two matches in Group A.

Maseko said the players have a good coach and analysts who know what to do. He said the team just need to carry out the plan.

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A draw against Czechia last week gave South Africa a fighting chance. Maseko said the draw was big for the confidence of the players and coaches.

The 22-year-old winger helped South Africa get their equalising goal against Czechia. Maseko took a shot that hit Pavel Sulc on the arm to win a penalty.

Teboho Mokoena scored the penalty. Maseko said taking many long shots was part of the plan to get a point or win.

South Korea will test South Africa differently compared to the physical Czechia team. The Asian team beat Czechia 2-1 but lost 1-0 to Mexico because of a goalkeeper mistake.

South Korea can use striker Son Heung-min up front. They also have attacking midfielder Lee Kang-in, who is moving to Atletico Madrid.

Lee said it is disappointing that they lost when they prepared to win. He said they need to prepare better to advance to the last 32 stage.

South Africa will play without Teboho Mokoena and Themba Zwane because they are suspended. But Sphephelo Sithole is back after missing the last game.