Tanzania: TBs Turns 50 As Tanzania Pushes for Quality-Driven Industry

Dar es Salaam — As Tanzania intensifies efforts to expand its industrial base and compete in global markets, the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) says quality control will remain at the heart of the country's economic ambitions.

The affirmation came as TBS marked 50 years since its establishment, with the government highlighting the institution's role in improving product standards, protecting consumers and helping locally manufactured goods gain market confidence.

Minister for Industry and Trade, Judith Kapinga, said TBS had played a critical role over the past five decades by ensuring that standards are applied to improve the quality and competitiveness of Tanzanian products.

"Standards are essential in improving the quality of products, enhancing competitiveness and protecting the health and safety of the people," Kapinga said.

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She explained that the institution's work aligns with the government's agenda of building an industrial economy through value addition, innovation and production of goods that can compete both locally and internationally.

Kapinga made the remarks during the climax of TBS's 50th anniversary celebrations, where she launched the TBS 50-Year Commemorative Book documenting the institution's journey, achievements, challenges and future plans.

She commended current and former TBS leaders and staff, saying their contribution had helped establish the institution as a key player in Tanzania's standards and quality assurance sector.

On the other hand, TBS Board Chairman Chande Othman Chande said the institution's next phase would focus on strengthening innovation, modern systems and strategic partnerships to position TBS as a leading standards body in Africa.

"The institution will continue providing strategic direction aimed at making TBS a modern, innovative and enabling institution in the standards sector," Chande said.

According to him, achieving that ambition would require continued cooperation between TBS, manufacturers and other stakeholders to ensure Tanzanian products meet international requirements.

For her part, TBS Director General Dr Ashura Katunzi said the institution had grown from a regulatory body into an important partner in supporting industry, trade and economic development.

"Over the past 50 years, TBS has become an important pillar in protecting the quality of products and services while contributing to the development of industry, trade and the national economy," Dr Katunzi said.

She affirmed that TBS would continue investing in modern technology, laboratory infrastructure and skilled personnel to keep pace with changes in the global economy and improve the competitiveness of Tanzanian products.

Dr Katunzi added that stronger collaboration between TBS, manufacturers and other stakeholders would be essential in creating a production environment where quality and safety become key drivers of economic growth.

Established under the Standards Act No. 3 of 1975, TBS was created as the National Standards Institute before becoming operational in 1976.

The institution later became the Tanzania Bureau of Standards under the Standards Act No. 1 of 1977, with a mandate to develop and promote standards, carry out testing and certification, provide calibration services and support quality assurance across different sectors of the economy.

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Over the years, TBS has played a central role in strengthening Tanzania's quality infrastructure by working with industries, traders and consumers to ensure products meet required standards.

At a time when technological advancement has transformed production and trade globally, the institution continues to face the challenge of addressing substandard and counterfeit products entering markets.

Through improved surveillance, modern laboratories, digital systems and stronger enforcement mechanisms, TBS aims to protect consumers, support legitimate businesses and ensure Tanzanian products remain competitive in regional and international markets.

As the country continues to pursue industrial growth, the institution's role remains critical in building confidence in locally produced goods and services.