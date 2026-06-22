Zimbabwe: Mwaruwari Braces for Tough Clash Against Dynamos Following Highlanders Players' Training Boycott

Highlanders coach Benjani Mwaruwari admits his side faces an uphill task against old rivals Dynamos this Sunday after a week of disrupted preparations caused by the players' training boycott.

The Bulawayo giants have not trained throughout the week, with players taking industrial action over outstanding salaries and signing-on fees, leaving the coach concerned ahead of one of Zimbabwean football's biggest fixtures.

Bosso players moved into camp Saturday evening after a lengthy negotiation meeting with the club's executive.

"It's going to be a very difficult game for us, especially with what has happened.

"We will try to negotiate with the players to play the game and obvious to motivate them so that we can get something out of it," said Mwaruwari.

Bosso has lost only one match in their last nine games, a good run which has seen them occupying seventh position on the log with 28 points, one behind Dynamos who are on sixth place.

During the first round, the two sides played a 2-2 draw at Rufaro Stadium and coach Mwaruwari will be hoping to turn the tables at home.

Dynamos are yet to win against Highlanders in a league match since 2015 and all eyes will be on them today to break the jinx.