South Africa: 'Municipality Is Hiring' Advert Just Another Job Scam - Visit Verified Platforms for Legit Opportunities

IN SHORT: According to Facebook posts in South Africa, "municipality is hiring". But these posts are a scam. There is no evidence of this advert on official government websites or social media platforms.

"Municipality is hiring," starts a Facebook post doing the rounds on the platform in South Africa.

South Africa has 257 metropolitan, district and local municipalities. The post does not mention which municipality is allegedly hiring, but says it is "hiring now people with grade 7 to 12 with or without work experience".

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to the post, the "municipality" is offering "road cleaners, street cleaners and general workers" jobs for a salary of R8,800 per month, with "no certificate wanted".

The post claims job seekers can apply through an attached link if they meet the minimum requirements of having completed grade 7 to 12, being a South African citizen, being physically fit and able to work long hours.

The same job advert has been posted on Facebook here and here.

Some other versions ask users to "send us your name on inbox we will reply you immediately with interview details and location", others ask users to follow a WhatsApp channel.

There are several clear signs that these posts are scams - here's why you shouldn't trust them.

Signs of a scam

The Facebook posts display a number of red flags that they are scams. These include grammar mistakes, vague details such as not mentioning which municipality or department is supposedly hiring, and the jobs listed requiring minimal experience.

The attached link also directs users to a simple-looking WordPress website, with nowhere to actually apply for any job. This is a tactic by scammers called engagement bait, getting users to visit a site that may be monetised per site view.

The posts asking users to send details via a direct message, or DM, or to follow a WhatsApp channel may also be looking for phishing opportunities, which is a tactic used by scammers to steal personal information, including identity numbers or bank account details, for fraudulent purposes.

There is no evidence of such a municipal job ad on official government websites or social media platforms. A number of municipalities in South Africa have also warned social media users about the abundance of scams circulating online.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Labour Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It's always best to stick to legitimate well-known platforms and not unverified social media posts when looking for opportunities.

Debunking repetitive scams online

The problem with these types of scams is that they're ever-evolving or changing. So what can you do to spot these types of scams online? Africa Check has some tips: