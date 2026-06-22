Rwanda: Former Ferwafa Boss Kalisa's Court Hearing Postponed

The High Court in Kigali has postponed the hearing on the provisional release application filed by former Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) Secretary General Adolphe Kalisa, popularly known as Camarade.

Kalisa is seeking release pending the substantive trial on charges related to alleged embezzlement and document forgery linked to trips undertaken by the national football team, Amavubi, during his term.

The hearing, which had been scheduled for June 22, was adjourned after the presiding judge became unavailable due to other official commitments. The court rescheduled the matter for June 23, when Kalisa's request for provisional release will be heard.

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Last year in September, Gasabo Primary Court denied him bail as trial proceedings continue. For the decision, the court cited the seriousness of the charges and prosecutors' concerns that Kalisa could interfere with the ongoing investigations if released.

During a previous hearing, the prosecutors pinned Kalisa on falsifying financial records related to Amavubi's international trips. They alleged that he diverted part of the $43,000 allocated for the national team's accommodation at Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort in Uyo, Nigeria.

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Upon the team's return to Kigali, Kalisa reportedly indicated that the entire amount had been spent. However, subsequent reports allegedly revealed discrepancies in the expenditure records.

The prosecution further claims that Kalisa inflated budgets for upcoming international engagements. In one instance, he is accused of submitting accommodation costs amounting to $56,320 for a trip, despite the hotel reportedly requesting only $26,000.

Questions were also raised regarding expenditure reports for another trip to South Africa. Prosecutors cited testimony from a witness, Desire Niyitanga, who disputed hotel costs that Kalisa allegedly reported at $35,000.

Additionally, Kalisa is suspected of submitting forged invoices, including documents related to the Nigeria trip. Prosecutors allege that he claimed to have entrusted part of the payments to a third party identified as a FIFA agent named Kenani.

In his defence, Kalisa denied all the charges. He maintained that he acted in good faith and trusted the FIFA agent, saying he had no reason to suspect any wrongdoing.

His lawyer, Emmanuel Bizimana, argued that his client should be granted provisional release, noting that Kalisa is willing to provide a bail guarantee valued at more than four times the amount allegedly embezzled.