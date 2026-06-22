Rwanda: Ethiopia - PM Abiy's Party Wins Parliamentary Elections

22 June 2026
The New Times (Kigali)

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's Prosperity Party secured a large majority in Ethiopia's parliamentary elections held on June 1.

The National Election Board of Ethiopia announced the results on Sunday, June 21, confirming the party won 438 seats, roughly 90% of the contested seats in the House of Peoples' Representatives.

ALSO READ: Ethiopia heads to the polls as PM Abiy's party seeks new term

This outcome gives the Prosperity Party a strong mandate to form the next government. 49-year-old Abiy Ahmed, in power since 2018, is expected to continue as prime minister for another five-year term.

The party previously achieved a similar strong performance in the 2021 elections. The opposition remained fragmented, allowing the ruling party to dominate the vote where it took place.

ALSO READ: Abiy Ahmed meets Rwandan doctors pursuing specialist training

Voting covered most areas of the country, though not all 547 seats in parliament were contested. The Prosperity Party also performed well in regional council elections.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.