Rwanda: Ethiopia - PM Abiy's Party Wins Parliamentary Elections

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's Prosperity Party secured a large majority in Ethiopia's parliamentary elections held on June 1.

The National Election Board of Ethiopia announced the results on Sunday, June 21, confirming the party won 438 seats, roughly 90% of the contested seats in the House of Peoples' Representatives.

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This outcome gives the Prosperity Party a strong mandate to form the next government. 49-year-old Abiy Ahmed, in power since 2018, is expected to continue as prime minister for another five-year term.

The party previously achieved a similar strong performance in the 2021 elections. The opposition remained fragmented, allowing the ruling party to dominate the vote where it took place.

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Voting covered most areas of the country, though not all 547 seats in parliament were contested. The Prosperity Party also performed well in regional council elections.