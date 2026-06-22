Uganda: Sebbaale Extends His Lead At I&m Serena 63 Golf Series

22 June 2026
The Independent (Kampala)
By Phillip Corry

Kigo — Dr Kato Sebbaale strengthened his lead in the I&M Bank Serena 63 Golf Series on Saturday at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort in Kigo. Sebbaale's 242 turned up as the highest points of the day, consolidating his lead ahead of the second quarter due September 12.

The reigning champion David Plenderleith finished runner-up with 232 points and is still in the running to win back to back Series.

So far 6 rounds have been played for the first quarter. The same number of rounds must be played by September for the second quarter.

In the subsidiary category, Alex Guma registered 44 points to claim this category.

The Serena 63 Golf Series derives it's name from the course record 63, set by Kenya Golf legend and Professional Dismas Anyonyi Ndiza, that he set during the 2019 Uganda Open.

I&M Bank Uganda is the premium sponsor of this golf series, which attracts Serena Golf Resort members and non-members.

Participants will need to complete a minimum of six rounds per quarter to qualify for the quarterly prizes at least 18 rounds overall to compete for the grand prizes. The Grand Finale event is on 14th November.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

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