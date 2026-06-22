Uganda - Ebola-Free Certificates Not Required for International Travel

Kampala — Uganda's Ministry of Health has said travellers leaving the country do not require Ebola-Free Certificates for international travel, visa applications or overseas employment, as authorities seek to curb misinformation and fraudulent testing schemes targeting prospective migrants.

Prof. Charles Olaro, Director General of Health Services at the Ministry of Health, said reports had emerged of travellers, recruitment agencies and travel facilitators being misled into believing such certificates were mandatory for cross-border movement.

"Travellers departing from Uganda do not require an Ebola-Free Certificate and such certificates are not a requirement for visa applications to any country," he said.

The clarification comes as Uganda maintains heightened disease surveillance following recent Ebola outbreaks in parts of East Africa. Health officials said concerns around the virus have created space for fraudsters to market unauthorised testing services and issue fake certificates to unsuspecting members of the public.

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Prof. Olaro said Ebola testing in Uganda is conducted strictly under established public health protocols and is reserved for individuals exhibiting symptoms consistent with Ebola Virus Disease or those identified through contact tracing linked to confirmed cases.

Routine testing of healthy travellers is not required and should not be treated as a prerequisite for visas, travel documents or overseas employment, the ministry said.

The warning underscores the wider economic cost of health misinformation, particularly for Ugandans seeking employment abroad. Recruitment specialists say false documentation requirements can impose unnecessary financial burdens on workers, many of whom already face significant expenses during the migration and visa application process.

Public health experts also caution that unnecessary testing risks diverting resources from priority surveillance activities while opening avenues for exploitation by individuals seeking to profit from public anxiety.

The ministry urged travellers to verify all health-related travel requirements through official government channels and to avoid paying for unapproved testing or certification services.

Authorities specifically warned against individuals claiming to offer Ebola testing or certificates intended to facilitate travel, visa processing or overseas employment.

The advisory is expected to reassure travellers and recruitment agencies while helping to contain the spread of misinformation as Uganda continues to strengthen its preparedness and response systems for infectious disease outbreaks.

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Prof. Olaro said Uganda's public health measures remain guided by scientific evidence and national disease surveillance protocols, adding that public vigilance and reliance on verified information are critical both to disease prevention and to countering misinformation.