Eswatini: Ejubukweni Primary School Handover Ceremony Remarks By Chargé d'Affaires Marc Weinstock

press release

Chargé d' Affaires Marc Weinstock delivering his remarks at Ejubukweni School Handover CeremonySanibonani.

The Honorable Minister of Education and Training

The Principal Secretary of the Ministry of Education and Training

U.S. Military Group Chief, Lt. Col. Norman Wilson and his team

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The Regional Education Officer

The Chief's representative

Community leaders

Inspectors Present

Headteacher and teachers present

Members of the media house, police officers

Parents and Students of Ejubukweni Primary School

All protocol observed.

It is an honor to stand with you at this handover ceremony, which marks the completion of a significant investment in the future of Eswatini. This moment is about far more than bricks and mortar. It is about restoring something that was taken -- the safe, dignified learning environment that every child deserves.

In January 2021, Tropical Cyclone Eloise swept through this region and left a trail of destruction -- including severe damage to schools that children depend on every single day. The Eswatini Ministry of Education reached out to the United States for assistance, and we answered that call because we believe that every child deserves the opportunity to strive for excellence, and that begins with a safe and dignified place to learn.

Today, we are proud to mark the completion of four construction projects -- at Ejubukweni, Etjedze, Kamzila Fea, and Makhonza -- representing a total U.S. investment of over $3.1 million -- roughly E50 million emalengeni. These projects were funded through the Overseas Humanitarian, Disaster, and Civic Aid program, known as OHDACA, which reflects the United States' enduring commitment to supporting communities in need around the world.

These are not small undertakings. Each project was carefully planned in response to what these schools actually needed: additional classrooms to expand learning capacity, and - at three of the schools - new kitchen facilities to support students' daily wellbeing. Because we know that a child who is fed is a child who can focus and learn.

Together, these projects will directly benefit approximately 1,514 students -- and the generations of students who will follow them through these doors for years to come.

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I also want to highlight how this work was done, because the how matters as much as the what.

Contracting was managed through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, ensuring rigorous standards and accountability. And critically, a regional contractor was selected, with local labor and local contractors engaged as much as possible throughout the construction process. That was a deliberate choice -- because true partnership means investing not just in buildings, but in the people and communities who will maintain and benefit from them long after we leave. This is what U.S. partnership looks like in practice: responsive, accountable, and rooted in respect for Eswatini's people and priorities.

I want to thank our colleagues from MIL Group Pretoria for their partnership and support in bringing these projects to completion. This is a model of civil-military cooperation that we are proud of.

The United States and Eswatini share the belief that every child deserves a safe, dignified place to learn and the chance to reach their full potential. These classrooms are a tangible expression of that belief.

To the students here today: this investment is for you. These walls, these classrooms, these kitchens -- they exist because your education matters, your future matters, and the United States stands with Eswatini in building it in the hopes that you will make good use of these spaces, learn a lot and study hard, and have successful futures.

It is now my honor to formally hand over this facility to the Ministry of Education and Training and to the Ejubukweni community.

Ngiyabonga and thank you.