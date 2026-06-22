Malawi: Court Vindicates Mulli After 14-Year Battle, Declares Govt Blacklisting Malicious and Illegal

After 14 years of fighting to clear his name, Malawian businessman Leston Mulli has secured a landmark legal victory, with the High Court ruling that the government's 2012 decision to blacklist him and his companies was driven by targeted malice and had no legal basis.

In a judgment delivered on June 22, 2026, Justice Allan Hans Muhome found that the directive barring government ministries, departments, and agencies from doing business with Mulli and his Zao Marketing companies was unlawful and issued in bad faith.

The court held that the directive originated from a public officer acting in an official capacity. At the time, Ralph Kasambara, SC, served as both Attorney General and Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, offices established under Section 98 of the Constitution of Malawi. Justice Muhome ruled that he exercised public authority when issuing the directive.

Crucially, the judge concluded that Mulli and his companies had been unfairly singled out while other government contractors were left untouched. The court found no lawful justification for the blacklisting and determined that the action was motivated by an improper purpose.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Secondly, the decision was made in bad faith with targeted malice and recklessly. Of all companies doing business with the Government, the Defendant simply targeted the Claimants. The ulterior motive and bad faith is reflected in the absence of any justification for the Directive," the ruling states in part.

The judgment also noted that allegations of money laundering, corruption, and tax evasion against the claimants were never pursued through criminal prosecution. Despite the seriousness of the accusations, Mulli and his companies were never formally charged and were never afforded an opportunity to be heard before the blacklist was imposed.

The consequences of the directive were far-reaching. One of the most significant setbacks was the collapse of plans for Celcom Limited, an information and communications technology company Mulli intended to launch with a reported US$30 million financing package from Afreximbank. The government ban effectively stalled the investment, depriving Malawi of a potential new telecommunications player, jobs, and increased competition in the sector.

Although the government revoked the directive in 2014, Mulli pressed ahead with the court case in pursuit of vindication and compensation for the losses he says resulted from the decision.

The High Court has now ruled in his favour, awarding him costs and ordering that damages arising directly from the blacklist before its reversal be assessed by the Chief Registrar if the parties fail to reach an agreement within 14 days.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The ruling marks a major legal and personal victory for Mulli, restoring his reputation after more than a decade of litigation. It also sends a broader message to Malawi's business community that public power must be exercised lawfully, fairly, and with respect for due process.