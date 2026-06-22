Malawi: Fear and Grief Grip Pietermaritzburg As Malawians Flee After Countryman Is Killed

22 June 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

A wave of fear has swept through South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal province after the killing of a 29-year-old Malawian national, forcing growing numbers of Malawians and other foreign nationals to abandon their homes in search of safety.

Authorities say the number of displaced Malawians in Pietermaritzburg, the provincial capital, is rising rapidly following the deadly incident at the Jika Joe Informal Settlement on Friday.

According to South African media reports, the 29-year-old Malawian was allegedly attacked and killed by a mob, triggering panic among migrant communities already living in precarious conditions. The incident has left many Malawians traumatised, with families fleeing overnight carrying only a few belongings as they sought refuge from further violence.

Churches and mosques across Pietermaritzburg have reportedly opened their doors to those escaping the unrest, sheltering hundreds of frightened foreign nationals, including Malawians who fear they could become the next targets.

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South African authorities have since stepped up police deployments in an effort to restore calm and reassure affected communities. However, the growing humanitarian situation has prompted urgent appeals for additional support.

Malawian officials are now calling on the South African government and the Department of Home Affairs to establish a temporary assistance centre in Pietermaritzburg to speed up the voluntary repatriation of citizens wishing to return home.

At present, the only two temporary processing facilities in KwaZulu-Natal are located in Durban, requiring displaced migrants from Pietermaritzburg and surrounding areas to travel significant distances to access assistance.

Officials believe that opening a facility closer to the affected community would ease pressure on existing shelters, improve coordination of relief efforts and accelerate the safe return of vulnerable Malawians who no longer feel secure remaining in the area.

For many of those displaced, the tragedy has transformed ordinary lives into a desperate struggle for safety. Families have been uprooted, livelihoods disrupted and an atmosphere of uncertainty now hangs over a community mourning the loss of one of its own while anxiously awaiting a lasting solution.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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