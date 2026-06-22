Gambia: Health Minister Outlines 'Rapid Transformation' in Health Sector

The Gambia's health sector has undergone significant transformation over the past nine years, with major investments in infrastructure, equipment and human resource development, Health Minister Dr. Amadou Lamin Samateh has said.

Addressing citizens at the Mansakunda Ministerial Town Hall Meeting in Bijilo, Dr. Samateh said the government inherited a healthcare system characterised by dilapidated infrastructure, severe equipment shortages and a lack of specialist personnel.

"We inherited very difficult conditions, but we decided to move rapidly because health services cannot wait," he said.

The minister highlighted the distribution of 80 ambulances to various hospitals, construction and renovation of hospitals and health centres across the country, including the new Farato Hospital, whose first phase is completed and scheduled for inauguration. The facility will eventually have 1,500 beds and includes 20 individual intensive care units, a biomedical engineering centre and a modern clinical waste management system.

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He said new health facilities have also been built or upgraded in several communities, including Brikama, Busumbala, Wellingara, Medina Sanchaba, Kiang Jallow and other parts of the country.

According to Dr. Samateh, government efforts have focused on increasing access to healthcare services so that citizens do not have to travel long distances to receive treatment.

The minister also highlighted major investments in medical equipment and oxygen production. He noted that before the COVID-19 pandemic, the country had no oxygen production plant in the public health sector, but now has six oxygen plants serving healthcare facilities nationwide.

On human resource development, Dr. Samateh said more than 120 Gambian doctors are currently undergoing specialist training through programmes supported by international partners.

He described the initiative as a major milestone that will reduce dependence on foreign specialists and strengthen the country's healthcare system.

"We are training doctors, nurses, laboratory scientists and public health professionals to ensure sustainability and quality service delivery," he said.

The minister further revealed that The Gambia now has locally trained dental surgeons following the graduation of the first batch of students from the country's dental school, while a School of Pharmacy has also been established in collaboration with the University of The Gambia.

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Dr. Samateh said the government remains committed to improving healthcare delivery through infrastructure expansion, equipment procurement, capacity building and the digitalisation of hospital records.

He maintained that these investments are laying the foundation for a stronger and more accessible healthcare system for all Gambians.

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