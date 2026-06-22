Gambia: Barrow Urges Graduates to Innovate for Impact At Uset's 2nd Convocation

President Adama Barrow on 20th June 2026 presided over the 2nd Convocation Ceremony of The Gambia University of Applied Science, Engineering and Technology, calling on graduates to use science, skills and innovation to drive national development.

Speaking as Chancellor of USET at the ceremony themed "Innovating for Impact: Science, Skills and Sustainable Development", Barrow said the event marked "yet another milestone in its impressive growth and development" following the university's maiden convocation last year.

He congratulated the Class of 2025 for achieving the milestone "through hard work, determination, and resilience", adding that "the nation is proud of you". He also commended families, faculty and staff for supporting the graduands.

The President said government established USET to produce "the right graduates, engineers who can design drainage systems for West African conditions, optimise renewable energy installations, and maintain the machinery our industries depend on".

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"Without such engineers, our national aspirations will remain plans on paper," Barrow warned. He stressed that USET's strategic position as The Gambia's primary institution for applied sciences, engineering and technology makes it central to the country's socio-economic transformation.

He linked the university's mission to the national development blueprint Yiriwa, noting that science and technology must go beyond discovery to "improve lives, strengthen communities, create opportunities, and safeguard our environment".

Addressing graduands, Barrow said today's world "cherishes and honours innovators, critical thinkers, and visionary agents of economic transformation... more than unproductive bookworms". He urged them to apply knowledge to pressing challenges like climate change, food insecurity, unemployment, energy access and environmental sustainability.

"I encourage the graduands to embrace critical thinking and innovation, collaboration, adaptability, and digital literacy as essential tools for success," he said. He described innovation as the bridge that "transforms ideas into practical solutions that create meaningful impact".

The President expressed satisfaction that USET now has modern laboratories and facilities designed to foster innovation, entrepreneurship, research and job creation. He reminded graduates that the Sustainable Development Goals demand balancing economic growth, environmental protection and social inclusion - an approach he said remains central to government policy.

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Barrow reaffirmed government's commitment to making higher education "more accessible, relevant, inclusive, and responsive to national needs" through initiatives like the Student Revolving Loan Scheme, Tertiary and Higher Education Trust Fund, and National Research and Innovation Fund.

He directed the Ministry of Higher Education and USET leadership to "accelerate the implementation of USET Phase II", which includes establishing the College of Energy and Petroleum Engineering, College of Computer Engineering, and College of Built Environment. Each, he said, "addresses a strategic national priority".

The President also announced commitment to the Graduate Engineering Deployment Programme to place newly qualified engineers in public infrastructure projects and utility agencies. "Talent developed at USET will be effectively deployed in building this country," he stated.

He thanked the Governing Council, staff, and development partners including the World Bank and MRC Holland Foundation for supporting USET's Brikama Campus, and charged alumni to "plough back to the nation" by mentoring students and partnering on applied research.

In closing, Barrow told graduands: "The world is similar to a turbulent ocean. Challenges often come with opportunities to learn, grow, innovate, and improve. Remain curious, stay disciplined, continue striving for excellence, and commit yourselves to making a meaningful difference in your communities."

He concluded: "From now on, use science, technology, and innovation in your daily lives and let your skills serve as a driving force in service to your nation."