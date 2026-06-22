Somalia: National Communications Authority Convenes First Somalia Submarine Cable Technical Working Group Workshop

Nairobi — The National Communications Authority (NCA), in collaboration with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), today convened the first Somalia Submarine Cable Landing Technical Working Group (TWG) Workshop, bringing together telecommunications and submarine cable operators, Internet Service Providers (ISPs), and technical experts to strengthen the resilience and sustainable development of Somalia's submarine cable infrastructure.

Organized under the IFC-supported Somali Unlocking Sector Investment Project (Broadband Infrastructure Project), the two-day workshop aims to strengthen dialogue between the regulator and industry stakeholders, foster a shared understanding of the key challenges facing Somalia's submarine cable sector, and identify practical measures to enhance the resilience and reliability of the country's broadband infrastructure. Discussions focus on outage management, competition, infrastructure development, and the implementation of Somalia's submarine cable regulatory framework.

The workshop also reviews the findings of the recently completed report on Somalia's telecommunications market, giving stakeholders an opportunity to validate key insights and discuss priorities for the sector's future development.

Opening the workshop, the Director General of the National Communications Authority, Mr. Mustafa Yasin Sheikh, underscored the importance of strengthening collaboration to enhance the resilience of Somalia's digital infrastructure.

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"Submarine cables are the backbone of Somalia's digital connectivity, supporting economic growth, innovation, and access to essential services. Through this Technical Working Group, we are strengthening collaboration between the regulator and industry stakeholders to build a more resilient and reliable communications infrastructure."