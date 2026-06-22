Africa: AUC Chairperson Today Received Briefing On the Political Situation in Sudan & Ongoing Mediation Efforts From Ambassador Mohamed Belaiche, His Special Representative and Head of the AU Liaison Office to the Republic of #sudan

22 June 2026
African Union (Addis Ababa)

The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, today received briefing on the political situation in Sudan & ongoing mediation efforts from Ambassador Mohamed Belaiche, his Special Representative and Head of the AU Liaison Office to the Republic of #Sudan .

The Chairperson & Amb. Belaiche also discussed the reopening of the AU Liaison Office in Khartoum. In this regard, the Chairperson underscored the importance of undertaking a rapid assessment of the prevailing conditions with a view to initiating the reopening process at the earliest opportunity, noting that a timely AU presence in Khartoum would be instrumental in enhancing engagement with Sudanese stakeholders & supporting efforts toward an inclusive national political process.

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