Africa: Statement of the AU Commission Chairperson On Escalating Violence in Sudan

The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf expresses deep concern over the escalating violence in and around El Obeid, North Kordofan State, and the continued deterioration of the security and humanitarian situation across the Republic of Sudan.

The Chairperson calls on all parties to immediately cease hostilities, exercise maximum restraint, and uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law and the commitments contained in the Jeddah Declaration, including the protection of civilians and the facilitation of safe and unhindered humanitarian access.

The Chairperson further reiterates the need for accountability for all violations and abuses committed against civilians and urges all external actors to refrain from actions that may exacerbate the conflict.

The African Union reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity of the Republic of Sudan and calls for renewed efforts towards an inclusive political process that will restore peace, stability and constitutional order in the country.