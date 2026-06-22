Ethiopia: 7th General Election Opens a New Chapter in Ethiopia's Democratic Journey

Ethiopia's Seventh General Election marks a significant milestone in the nation's ongoing democratic journey. More than a routine political exercise, the election reflected the growing engagement of citizens in shaping the country's future through constitutional and peaceful means.

Conducted on a historic scale, the election brought together millions of citizens, thousands of candidates, and a wide network of domestic and international observers. More than a contest for political power, it became a national expression of civic responsibility, institutional growth, and a shared aspiration for a more stable democratic future.

At the conclusion of the process, the National Election Board of Ethiopia (National Election Board of Ethiopia) announced that the Prosperity Party secured a majority in the constituencies where voting was held, paving the way for the formation of the next government. Presenting the official results in Addis Ababa, NEBE Deputy Chairperson Tesfaye Niway noted that the party won a majority of seats in both federal and regional legislative bodies within its contested constituencies.

A Historic Democratic Exercise at Unprecedented Scale

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The seventh general election was one of the largest electoral exercises in Ethiopia's history. Out of more than 54 million registered voters, an overwhelming majority participated across over 50,000 polling stations nationwide. The scale of participation alone underscored both the complexity of the process and the expanding reach of Ethiopia's democratic institutions.

A total of 10,438 candidates representing 42 political parties contested seats in the House of Peoples' Representatives and regional councils, making it the most competitive and extensive election ever held in the country. This breadth of participation reflected not only political diversity, but also the growing institutional maturity of Ethiopia's electoral system.

A Nation Engaged at the Ballot Box

Yet beyond the numbers, the election was defined by its human dimension.

Across the country, citizens gathered at polling stations before sunrise and, in many areas, remained in long queues well into the evening. These scenes of patience and determination became one of the most striking symbols of the election, capturing a renewed sense of civic engagement and democratic responsibility.

Women, youth, first-time voters, elderly citizens, and persons with disabilities participated in significant numbers. In several constituencies, polling hours were extended to ensure that all those in line were able to cast their votes. Observers consistently noted the discipline, patience, and peaceful conduct of voters throughout the process.

At a time when voter apathy has become a growing concern in many democracies worldwide, Ethiopia presented a contrasting picture: millions of citizens actively choosing to participate in shaping their political future through the ballot box.

Institutional Strengthening and Electoral Modernization

The election also highlighted the administrative and technological progress shaping Ethiopia's electoral system. The efficient nationwide distribution of electoral materials across diverse and often remote geographic regions reflected significant logistical capacity.

In several areas, the introduction of digital and online voter registration systems improved both accessibility and efficiency, marking an important step in the modernization of electoral administration. Collectively, these reforms have contributed to a more organized, transparent, and professionally managed electoral process.

Observers widely noted that these improvements are part of a broader effort to enhance the credibility and inclusiveness of Ethiopia's democratic institutions.

Leadership Reflection and National Message

President Taye Atske Selassie described the election as both a democratic achievement and a reflection of public trust. Speaking at the official results announcement, he emphasized that the votes cast by citizens represent not only confidence in the political process but also a profound responsibility entrusted to elected leaders.

He noted that the strong voter turnout demonstrated a growing national belief in democracy as a pathway to development and stability, adding that the electorate had delivered a clear message calling for accountability, progress, and national prosperity.

Peaceful Conduct and Broad Observational Confidence

One of the most significant features of the election was its generally peaceful atmosphere. Across most polling stations, voting proceeded in an orderly manner, with citizens freely engaging in the democratic process without major disruption.

The election also attracted extensive scrutiny from domestic and international observers. The African Union Election Observation Mission, led by former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, deployed observers across multiple regions and concluded that the election was conducted within a legal and institutional framework broadly supportive of democratic governance.

Similarly, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) commended Ethiopia's ability to manage a nationwide election of considerable scale and complexity, while highlighting the civic commitment demonstrated by voters across the country.

Domestic institutions also played a vital role. The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission reported no evidence of voter suppression in monitored areas, while civil society coalitions noted high levels of transparency, including observer access to nearly all polling stations--an encouraging indicator of openness in the process.

A Step Forward in Democratic Evolution

When placed in historical context, the seventh general election represents a continuation of Ethiopia's gradual democratic development. Since the introduction of multiparty elections, successive electoral cycles have contributed to improved voter registration systems, stronger institutional experience, and increased public awareness of democratic participation.

The 2026 election built upon these foundations through enhanced administrative coordination, broader civic participation, improved transparency mechanisms, and expanded observation coverage--signaling steady institutional evolution.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Democracy as a Continuous Process

Ultimately, the significance of the election extends beyond election day itself. Democracy is not defined solely by ballots cast, but by the strength of institutions, respect for constitutional principles, protection of rights, and sustained citizen engagement.

In this regard, the seventh general election provided evidence of progress across multiple dimensions of Ethiopia's democratic system. Millions participated peacefully, institutions functioned at scale, and observers acknowledged meaningful advancements in electoral administration and transparency.

Perhaps the most enduring image of the election remains the long lines of citizens waiting patiently from dawn until nightfall, an image that transcends political affiliation and speaks instead to a collective belief in peaceful participation and shared national ownership of the political process.

Conclusion: A Foundation for the Future

As Ethiopia enters a new political term, the Seventh General Election stands as a landmark in the country's democratic journey. It reflects both progress achieved and the work that remains, while reinforcing the central role of citizens in shaping national direction.

While challenges persist, the election offers a strengthened foundation for continued democratic consolidation--anchored in participation, institutional reform, and evolving public trust.

Above all, it reaffirms a central principle: Ethiopia's democratic future will be shaped not by force, but by the voice of its people expressed through the ballot box.