Nigeria: Maltina Teacher Awards Winner to Get N10m, Honda Car

The overall winner of the 2026 Maltina Teacher of the Year competition will receive a brand-new Honda HR-V in addition to the grand prize of N10 million, the management of Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund has declared.

Speaking at the flag-off and call for entry of the 12th edition of the award held in Lagos, the Sustainability Manager, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Oluseye Olokun, said this year's winner will, for the first time, receive a brand-new Honda HR-V in addition to the grand prize of N10 million.

The entries, which opened recently will close on August 7, while the 2026 winner will be announced at the grand finale of the competition scheduled for October 30.

This is in addition to the package, which includes N30m in infrastructure for the winning teacher's school, a one-year supply of Maltina, and international capacity-building training.

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As was the case last year, the first runner-up will receive N5 million, the second runner-up N3million, while the top teachers from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory will each receive N1mm million.

While noting that Kaduna, Lagos and Abuja produced the highest number of the over 2,000 entries received in the 2025 edition, Olokun expressed optimism that there would be an increase in entries this year.

Olokun said:"This competition was launched with the objectives of recognising and rewarding exceptional teachers and improving teachers' passion. We have received over 11,700 entries since the inception of this competition."

In his welcome remarks, Public Relations Officer, NB-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, Mr. Uzodinma Odenigbo, disclosed that the overall winner for the 2026 edition would receive a cash prize of N10,000,000, including a brand new Honda HR-V, a year's supply of Maltina, and a capacity development training opportunity overseas. In addition, the winner's school would receive an infrastructure project valued at N30 million.

"The first runner-up will receive a total sum of N5,000,000.00 and a trophy, while the second runner-up will receive a total of N3,000,000 and a trophy. All state champions will be rewarded with recognition plaques and a cash prize of N1,000,000 each," Odenigbo added.

He reaffirmed the company's longstanding commitment to supporting education through impactful interventions that strengthen teaching and learning outcomes nationwide.

"The Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition remains one of our flagship interventions in the education sector. Through this initiative, we continue to celebrate teachers who go beyond the classroom to inspire excellence, nurture future leaders, and contribute meaningfully to national development. At Nigerian Breweries, we believe that investing in teachers is an investment in Nigeria's future," he said.

He expressed profound appreciation to all the partners, including Honda Automobile West Africa Limited, Union Bank Plc, and Air Peace, for their invaluable support in advancing the initiative.

Delivering the keynote remarks, the guest speaker, Azeez Saheed, underscored the significant role of teachers in shaping the future of young students.

Azeez explained that most teachers in Nigeria do not receive adequate recognition for their efforts, urging the federal government to reverse the narrative.

Speaking during a panel session titled "How Educational Support Can Enhance Learning Outcomes for Teachers and Students" at the occasion, the Lagos State Coordinator, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Princess Adaobi Ekwuno, emphasized the need for government at all levels to invest and upgrade facilities or infrastructure in public schools.

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In his submission during the session, the Secretary, Nigeria Union of Teachers, Lagos Chapter, Gbenga Ayetoba, explained that the teaching profession had suffered neglect from governments both now and in the past, stating that there is a need to change the orientation or mentality around education in Nigeria.

On his part, the President of the All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools(ANCOPPS), Lagos State, Olushola Masheyi, commended NB Plc for the initiative and noted that the teaching profession was no longer attracting the best, stating that this has been responsible for the low quality of education in the country.