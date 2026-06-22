South Africa: More Than 7,000 Malawians in Durban Have Been Sent Home, Says Leon Schreiber

Another 8,000 people are yet to be processed -- and more are arriving

A new temporary repatriation site has been set up at Durban's Old Drive-In site, and thousands of immigrants have been relocated there from Sherwood.

Home Affairs, SAPS, the City of Ethekwini and local NGOs are collaborating to accommodate, process and repatriate the immigrants, who are mostly from Malawi, said Home Affairs minister Leon Schreiber.

The "vast majority" of immigrants gathered in Durban are undocumented and have to be issued group passports by the Malawian government, said Schreiber.

Thousands of Malawian immigrants have descended on a makeshift repatriation camp in Durban, where they are being verified and processed in what Home Affairs minister Leon Schreiber described on Monday as "a heck of a big operation".

Over the past week, Malawians began to gather outside a community hall in Sherwood, wanting to return to their country of origin. Many people have been evicted from their homes, lost their jobs, or faced threats of violence in the wake of March and March's anti-immigrant campaign.

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As the number of people swelled, conditions deteriorated, with limited access to water, food or sanitation.

On Sunday night, those at Sherwood were transported to a new temporary repatriation site set up at Durban's Old Drive-In site.

Immigrants we spoke to said the new site had more space and better living conditions.

"We are relieved because here we can at least use proper toilets and have a place to wash," said one person.

Schreiber, speaking to the media on Monday morning, said 7,000 people have either been deported or repatriated to Malawi, and an estimated 8,000 are still on site in need of processing.

The process has sped up since the new site was opened, he said. "From a logistical point of view, we are starting to hit our stride on a very difficult operation."

Schreiber explained that each person has to be verified before they can be deported or repatriated. If a person is found to be in the country illegally, they have to be declared undesirable for a period of five years "so that they can't come back".

Most of the immigrants do not have passports, he said, and the Malawian High Commission is scrambling to issue group passports.

The South African Police Service is also screening immigrants to ensure they are not wanted for committing a crime.

"We've had one person already arrested who's wanted for rape of a minor," said Schreiber, "We can't allow people to just get a blank cheque and evade justice."

Schreiber said the success of the operation is dependent on collaboration, with the City of Ethekwini providing facilities, the provincial government providing health services, SAPS for policing and law enforcement, and local businesses and NGOs, who have stepped in to provide food and water.

"It must be done in a humane way that respects the rights of everyone who is here," he said.

Meanwhile, about 500 people, who thought they were being repatriated to Malawi on four buses from Cape Town and three from Durban, were taken to Johannesburg instead, because the buses lacked the permits required to cross the border. They were dropped at the Malawian consulate in Sandton on the weekend.

In addition to the people who have been relocated from Sherwood, scores of immigrants were being dropped off outside the site's gates on Monday. Some had arrived on Sunday night and were forced to sleep outside.

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Dawood Musa said he came from Tongaat, north of Durban. His employer, fearing for his own safety, had told him to return home. But when he got to the drive-in site, he was turned away.

Mariam Hassan said she arrived on Sunday afternoon but was left outside with her five-year-old daughter. "They told us there is no space for us here," she said.

Cyril Mngcwabe, Home Affairs' manager for KwaZulu-Natal, described the situation as "a bottomless pit." He said those outside the gates would eventually be accommodated but would have to wait.

Sane Jambo said he intends to return to South Africa once the situation stabilises, as life in Malawi is difficult. "I have a wife and children to support. In South Africa, I was able to take care of my family," said Jambo.