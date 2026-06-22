South Africa: Toddler Falls Into Sinkhole As Khayelitsha Sewer Repairs Stall

City of Cape Town says shacks built on collapsed sewer line have to be moved

A three-year-old girl fell into a sinkhole in Wetland informal settlement in Khayelitsha last Monday. Vuyikesa Phakamisa, the girl's aunt, said residents pulled her out using spades and a rope.

"Her body still aches," said Phakamisa.

It is the fourth time that the sinkhole has appeared in the main street, caused by the collapse of the bulk sewer line two years ago.

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Many shacks are built on top of the sewer line, preventing the City of Cape Town from completing repairs, said mayco member for water and sanitation Zahid Badroodien.

The sinkhole currently spans the width of the street, blocking residents and motorists from passing.

Residents have covered parts of the hole with wooden planks and zinc sheets.

The ground under nearby yards and a public toilet has also started to give way. "We are scared to use the toilet beside the sinkhole in case it falls into it while we are relieving ourselves," said Phakamisa.

Taxis and scholar transport vehicles are no longer able to enter the settlement. Children have to walk to Japtha Masemola Road to catch their lifts to school.

"A car carrying residents from the beach previously fell into the hole," said resident Vuyiseka Khethani.

Community leader Nandipha Mbendeni said some people have dismantled parts of their yard fences to allow pedestrians to avoid the sinkhole.

"We fear it may expand further and swallow our shacks," she said.

Mbendeni said City officials have identified 38 shacks for removal to allow construction vehicles and workers to access the site.

Badroodien said the relocation process "has been delayed due to challenges in securing suitable alternative land".