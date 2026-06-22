Gambia: The Point's Editor Heads to China for Prestigious Women's Leadership Training

Isatou Ceesay Bah, Sub-News Editor of The Point newspaper and columnist of the widely read Women and Society column, has departed for the People's Republic of China to participate in a prestigious two-week international training programme on new media and women's leadership.

The training, titled "Ministerial Workshop on New Media Capacity Building for Women from Belt and Road Countries," is being organised by China Women's University (CWU). It brings together female professionals, media practitioners, policymakers, and leaders from countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative.

The workshop is designed to strengthen participants' expertise in modern media technologies, digital communication, leadership, public policy communication, innovation, and entrepreneurship. It also seeks to promote international cooperation, cultural exchange, and women's empowerment through media and communication.

Founded in 1949 and affiliated with the All-China Women's Federation, CWU is one of China's leading institutions dedicated to advancing women's education, leadership, and professional development. Over the years, the university has trained more than 1,400 officials and professionals from over 100 countries through international capacity-building programmes.

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According to the organisers, the workshop aims to equip participants with a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving media landscape and the opportunities presented by intelligent and digital media. Training sessions will focus on new media technologies, female leadership and communication competence, social media and public policy communication, as well as the role of new media in international e-commerce and sustainable development.

Participants will also attend lectures on China's national development journey, governance system, international cooperation, the Belt and Road Initiative, and China's efforts in promoting gender equality and protecting women's rights. Beyond classroom sessions, the programme includes study tours and field visits in Changsha City and Ningxiang City in Hunan Province, offering firsthand exposure to China's development achievements and engagement with women's organisations, local leaders, and communities.

Speaking before her departure, Mrs. Ceesay Bah expressed profound gratitude to the Gambia Press Union (GPU) for facilitating her participation in the programme.

"I am deeply honoured and excited to represent The Gambia at this important training. It is a valuable opportunity to learn from global experiences, enhance my professional skills, and build networks with women leaders from different countries," she said.

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She also extended appreciation to the management of The Point newspaper and her colleagues for their confidence, support, and encouragement throughout her journalism career.

"I sincerely thank The Point newspaper for providing me with the platform to showcase my talents and grow professionally. The support and encouragement from the management have played a significant role in my development as a journalist and advocate for women and social issues," she noted.

Mrs. Ceesay Bah further thanked the Chinese Embassy in The Gambia for its support in facilitating her participation. She expressed optimism that the knowledge and experience gained during the training would contribute to strengthening media practice, advancing women's empowerment, and fostering international cooperation upon her return.

Her participation is also expected to enhance The Gambia's representation in global discussions on media innovation, women's leadership, and digital communication, while strengthening people-to-people ties between The Gambia and China.