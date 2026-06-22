Gambia: France-Based Humanitarian Association Eyes Expansion to Gambia

A France-based humanitarian association, Le Réveil Humanitaire, has expressed its intention to expand its intervention efforts to The Gambia, aiming to improve lives through timely projects and initiatives.

Founded in 2022 in the city of Tours, France, the organisation supports people in precarious situations, including the homeless and those facing daily hardships. While its work began in France, the association has already extended its reach internationally, and now seeks to establish a presence in The Gambia.

In an exclusive interview with The Point, Ousman Bah, a Gambian residing in France and leading the expansion drive, explained the vision behind the initiative. Currently in The Gambia, Ousman is coordinating efforts to build partnerships and facilitate the association's activities on the ground.

He noted that Le Réveil Humanitaire was founded by individuals whose personal experiences inspired them to support others in difficult circumstances. Since its establishment, the association has provided food, clothing, and emotional support to vulnerable people, reflecting a commitment to human solidarity.

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"In France, we organise food distributions, provide clothing to people in need, and maintain regular contact with vulnerable members of the community," Ousman said. "Humanitarian work is not only about giving material assistance but also about listening to people, respecting their dignity, and helping them regain confidence and hope."

Beyond France, the association has already carried out international humanitarian interventions. In Ivory Coast, for example, it donated medical supplies to a hospital to strengthen healthcare services and improve patient care.

"Today, we are looking to expand our humanitarian impact through new partnerships, particularly in The Gambia. We hope to work with local organisations, institutions, businesses, and community leaders to develop sustainable projects in health, education, and social support," Ousman added.

Describing himself as a humble yet determined young man, Ousman emphasised that the association's vision is simple: to awaken solidarity among people worldwide, restore dignity, and create lasting positive change wherever help is needed.

For Le Réveil Humanitaire, humanitarian action is not only about distributing food or supplies but about restoring dignity, creating hope, and reminding people that they are not alone.