Uganda: DPP's Office Clarifies Fate of Man Arrested At Parliament With Child's Head

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has clarified that Joseph Nuwashaba, the man who was arrested at Parliament carrying the severed head of a child, was convicted in 2024 and is currently serving a 35-year prison sentence.

The clarification follows a series of recent reports which suggested that the case had remained unresolved and that key records were missing.

However, on Monday, the ODPP said the matter had been fully concluded in accordance with Uganda's criminal justice procedures.

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"The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions hereby clarifies that Nuwashaba Joseph was convicted and sentenced to 35 years' imprisonment by Hon. Justice Lawrence Tweyanze at the High Court in Masaka on March 11, 2024," the statement said.

The ODPP said Nuwashaba was prosecuted for the murder and aggravated defilement of four-year-old Faith Kyamagero.

According to the prosecution, Nuwashaba sexually assaulted and killed the child on September 13, 2020, in Kijjabwemi A Ward in Masaka District.

The following day, he travelled to Kampala carrying the child's head concealed in a package and attempted to gain entry into Parliament, telling security officers that he had brought a gift for the Speaker of Parliament.

His suspicious conduct prompted a security check, leading to the discovery of the child's remains and his immediate arrest.

At the time, the incident sparked national outrage due to its gruesome nature and the unusual circumstances surrounding his attempt to access Parliament.

Investigations later linked the victim to Faith Kyamagero, a young girl from Masaka, where Nuwashaba had reportedly worked as a casual labourer at her family's home.

The ODPP said after his arrest, Nuwashaba was charged and presented before Masaka Chief Magistrate's Court before being committed to the High Court for trial on January 5, 2021.

The statement added that Nuwashaba eventually appeared before Justice Lawrence Tweyanze on March 11, 2024, where he pleaded guilty to both charges.

"He was convicted and sentenced by Hon. Justice Lawrence Tweyanze to 35 years' imprisonment on each count, to run concurrently," the ODPP said.

The prosecution office explained that because Nuwashaba had already spent three years, four months and 17 days on remand, the court deducted that period from his sentence, leaving him with 31 years, six months and 14 days to serve.

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The ODPP also said it had verified his incarceration status with the Uganda Prisons Service.

"The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has conferred with the Uganda Prisons Service and ascertained that Nuwashaba Joseph is serving his prison sentence," the statement said.

"Therefore, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions hereby clarifies that the case of Nuwashaba Joseph was concluded in accordance with the laid-down criminal law and procedure of Uganda. His trial was conducted in open court and was witnessed by some members of the public."

The clarification settles questions that had resurfaced following recent media reports suggesting uncertainty over the status of one of Uganda's most disturbing criminal cases in recent years.