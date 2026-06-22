Uganda: Parents, Teachers Protest Survey Amid Threat of School Demolition in Buikwe

Parents and teachers in Sugu Village, Ssi-Bukunja Sub-county, Buikwe District, are living in fear that their community school could be demolished at any time due to an ongoing land dispute affecting local residents.

Springs of Hope Primary School, a collection of wooden structures built by community members, was established to provide lower primary education to children in an area that previously lacked a nearby school. For years, parents have welcomed the opportunity for their children to study close to home.

Recently, more than 100 residents and local leaders gathered at the school premises to protest a planned survey of the contested land, which they allege is being spearheaded by the State House Land Protection Unit headed by Brig. Gen. Moses Lukyamuzi.

The residents claimed they were not informed about the planned exercise and accused officials from the unit of having an interest in the disputed land. They urged Brig. Gen. Lukyamuzi to personally visit the area rather than rely on individuals they claim may be using the name of his office to pursue their own interests.

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Peter Sserwadda, the LC III Chairperson of Ssi-Bukunja Sub-county, said his office was unaware of the planned survey and only learned about it after being alerted by affected residents.

"My office was not informed about the exercise. I was called by residents to intervene," Sserwadda said, faulting the State House Land Protection Unit for allegedly undermining local leadership.

Teachers say the uncertainty surrounding the land dispute is threatening children's education.

Speaking to Nile Post, teacher Herbert Ankunzana said staff members are working under constant fear. He alleged that one of the land claimants frequently deploys soldiers to the area, disrupting lessons, intimidating teachers, and interfering with school operations.

Mike Galiwango, the head teacher of Springs of Hope Primary School, said some parents have already withdrawn their children and transferred them to schools located farther away due to safety concerns.

He appealed to the government to intervene and urged the courts to expedite the hearing of the case.

Robert Sebatindira, a resident of Sugu Village, called on the government to protect the school, describing it as the only educational facility serving children in the area.

"If the school is demolished, our children will have no option but to stay at home," he said.

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Buikwe Deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Isaac Sebandeke said authorities would not allow the eviction of residents or the closure of the school without due process.

He emphasized that the school plays a critical role in the community and urged those deploying security personnel to the area to halt such actions until the courts determine ownership of the land.

The dispute involves approximately 150 acres of land claimed by the family of Yowasi Mugerwa and local residents. According to residents, the Mugerwa family does not recognize their tenancy rights and wants them to vacate the land.

Efforts to obtain a comment from the Mugerwa family and the State House Land Protection Unit were unsuccessful, as calls to both parties went unanswered.