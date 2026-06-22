Egypt: Hossam Hassan Sees Signs of Progress As Egypt Prepare for Crucial New Zealand Test

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Egypt coach Hossam Hassan believes the Pharaohs are beginning to reap the rewards of a long-term project as they prepare to face New Zealand in their second FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match on Monday.

Speaking ahead of the crucial tie, Hassan reflected on the work that has gone into shaping the current side, insisting the team's development has been gradual and built over several competitions.

"Our work started long before the World Cup," said Hassan. "We went through the World Cup qualifiers, the AFCON qualifiers, the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco and then the friendly matches against Saudi Arabia, Spain and Brazil. There has been clear development in the team."

The former Egypt striker said his objective since taking over has been to build a side capable of playing football worthy of the country's rich traditions.

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"Even before I became coach, I wanted Egypt to play better football. This kind of progress takes time. It means introducing new generations and making additions to the squad, which is not easy when most of your options come from the domestic league."

"I am not working just for a short period. I am working for the future. I want Egypt to play football that reflects the stature of Egyptian football and meets the ambitions of the Egyptian people."

Egypt opened their campaign with a draw against Belgium and another positive result against New Zealand would strengthen their hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

Hassan revealed that the squad had benefited from arriving early and using the extra time to prepare mentally and physically for the demands of the tournament.

"Arriving here early gave us the opportunity to prepare better and with greater comfort. We were able to prepare the players mentally and physically, which is very important."

While refusing to talk about surprises, the 59-year-old made it clear that Egypt would approach the New Zealand encounter with confidence.

"I don't talk about surprises. I focus on my work and on doing what is necessary to deal with our opponents. We study their strengths and weaknesses and try to ensure the players are fully prepared."

"We respect every team because this is the highest level in world football. But at the same time, I have confidence in ourselves and in our ability to deliver performances that reflect the ideas and philosophy that my staff and I are working to implement."

With qualification from Group G finely poised, Egypt will be looking to turn their encouraging performances into a first victory when they take on New Zealand.