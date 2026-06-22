Nigeria: Wafu U20 Tourney - Chelle Charges Flying Eagles On Focus, Diligence

Super Eagles' Head Coach, Éric Chelle has charged Nigeria's U20 boys, Flying Eagles to be focused as the team intensifies preparations ahead of the WAFU B U20 Men's football tournament taking place in Cote d'Ivoire next month.

The Super Eagles tactician made the plea when he visited the team inside the main bowl of the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Friday morning, shortly after the team played against Bussdor United as part of preparations for the WAFU B U20 tournament. The two-time FIFA World Cup silver-medallists won the friendly game 5-0.

"If you want to succeed, go far to achieve your dreams, you have to be focused and secondly, listen attentively to your coaches. "If you do these, the sky will definitely be your starting point and chances for you to succeed is high," Chelle counselled.

In his remark, Flying Eagles head coach, Abdu Maikaba thanked the Super Eagles gaffer for the visit and further added the team is focused on having a good outing at the forthcoming regional tournament.