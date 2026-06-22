Namibia: Windhoek 'On the Edge' - Who Will Pay for the City We All Migrate To?

Every morning, the traffic on Robert Mugabe Avenue crawls.

Sewer lines burst in Katutura.

Thousands in Havana and Babylon live in shacks without water, sanitation or power.

The symptoms are visible.

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The underlying question is more pointed: has Windhoek hit its urban limits, or has government failed to correct the market?

The answer is supply and demand.

National demand for people to move to Windhoek is higher than the capital city's supply of infrastructure.

Migration from rural areas and other towns outweighs the capacity of municipal pipes, roads, and treatment plants.

Yet there is no clearly defined central government budget to fix this and correct the market failure.

The result: informal settlements grow, housing backlogs rise, and the city absorbs a national burden with local rates.

Historic roots

Before independence, Windhoek's infrastructure was planned for a controlled population.

Movement from north of the redline was restricted through the labour contract system.

Employers built compounds, backyard flats, houses, schools and clinics.

Demand was capped by policy, and supply was sized to match.

That system was unjust. It denied Namibians liberty, family life, property rights and free movement.

Post-1990, removing those restrictions was a constitutional and moral correction.

But the new inclusive government created an unplanned demand shock.

People moved freely without comparative investment in bulk infrastructure.

The employer housing obligation faded.

Student and worker accommodation did not keep pace.

Old pipes and roads were suddenly asked to carry far more "consumption weight".

Migration stayed high.

Supply never reset.

Windhoek's basin location does limit water and sewer expansion.

But geography is not the main problem.

Cities with tighter geography cope through density, wastewater reuse and coordinated upgrades.

The real bottlenecks are governance and spatial planning.

Governance fails in fragmented coordination between the City of Windhoek, central government, commercial banks and developers.

Bulk services lag because funding is spread thin. Serviced land takes years, housing demand moves faster.

Affordability makes it worse: high house prices, loan repayments, plus rates, water, and electricity push people into the informal market.

Spatial planning locks in concentration.

The economy, public sector, universities and tertiary hospitals remain clustered in Windhoek.

Regional councils exist and decentralisation is in the Constitution.

But the policy is not performance based.

There are no timelines or targets for regions to reach devolution status.

Budgets flow, yet local economies do not grow.

Without jobs and a rates base, regions cannot compete.

Windhoek wins by default.

The farm trap

The sixth National Development Plan proposes buying nearby farms to expand urban land.

That sounds good, but in its current format it serves market forces and election promises.

Land alone does not fix congestion or sewer breakdowns.

If we push the boundary outward without upfront bulk water, sewer, roads, public transport and housing, we get sprawl.

Sprawl means low density, car dependence, and higher cost per household. We would just extend service delivery failures further out.

The risk is clear: public funds mobilised to maintain the status quo, not to correct the supply-demand imbalance.

Windhoek is seen as the capital, the face of Namibia, the city of all opportunities.

That will not change until other towns offer real alternatives.

First, treat Windhoek's infrastructure as a national priority.

Central government must ring-fence funding for bulk infrastructure: land servicing, housing, roads, water, and sewer.

Today Windhoek is classed as a Part One municipality, as are Swakopmund and Walvis Bay, and receives no subsidy despite carrying national migration pressure.

That is not a bailout.

It is recognising that a national city needs national investment. Supply must catch demand.

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Second, make decentralisation performance based.

Set timeframes and targets for three regional hubs to reach devolution status.

Build new universities, polytechnics, and economic zones in regions.

Do not dilute existing institutions. Create real pull factors so staying home becomes a viable choice.

The choice

Windhoek is not failing because it hit a concrete wall.

It is under strain because it carries the weight of national urbanisation without a matching plan or budget.

Expanding into farms can help, but only with density and services.

The deeper fix is to rebalance Namibia's economic map.

The debate is no longer about Windhoek's limits.

It is about whether we keep making Windhoek work for everyone, or finally build cities that work for Namibians.

That choice decides if today's crisis becomes tomorrow's turning point.