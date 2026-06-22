Namibia: Shino Removal Fuels Public Mistrust - Analysts

The energy ministry has declined to reveal the reason for removing petroleum commissioner Maggy Shino, after announcing yesterday that her deputy has replaced her.

Aune Amutenya's appointment as acting petroleum commissioner from 2 June comes after weeks of speculation about Shino's status as commissioner.

"The ministry is not in a position to comment on claims regarding the reasons behind the appointment or any alleged links to ongoing matters.

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Any suggestion that personnel changes were made as a result of a specific investigation is an academic assumption," executive director of industries, mines and energy Moses Pakote told The Namibian yesterday.

He said Amutenya's appointment was the result of her qualifications, technical expertise and professional experience.

Amutenya is a petroleum geoscientist who joined the ministry in 2015.

"The ministry remains committed to transparency and will communicate any verified information through the appropriate official channels," Pakote said.

Leader of the official opposition in parliament Imms Nashinge yesterday said replacing the commissioner without divulging a reason publicly would not inspire confidence among citizens or investors.

"You cannot remove the petroleum commissioner the second to last week of May and just keep quiet.

What happened to transparency? Especially at this hour, when would-be investors are flocking to Namibia," he said.

There is currently great interest in Namibia's emerging oil industry, and hopes that major oil companies would soon make their final investment decisions (FIDs) on oil projects offshore Namibia, he said.

"What picture are we presenting [to the world]? You want investors to release their FIDs, yet you're failing at [transparent] governance," Nashinge said.

He said there had been media reports and rumours about Shino being investigated.

Minister of industries, mines and energy Modestus Amutse should clearly state his reasons for removing Shino to ensure the public remains confident in his decision-making ability, he said.

Affirmative Repositioning parliamentarian George Kambala yesterday said he was shocked to hear about the change.

"There's so much going on in the petroleum industry.

The minister has to give a reason why Shino was removed," he said.

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Kambala said if there is an investigation into Shino, it needs to be made public to ensure citizens are informed.

Political commentator Ndumba Kamwanyah says the announcement weeks after the appointment reflects a general lack of transparency from the government.

"This government does not really make information public to inform the Namibian people.

I think that in itself - keeping information to themselves - contradicts the principle of transparency and accountability," he says.

Shino could not be reached for comment yesterday.

Amutenya declined to comment on her appointment.