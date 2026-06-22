Namibia: Family Loses N$200 000 in Katutura House Deal

For nearly two years, Evangeline Harases (58) and her family believed they would finally become homeowners.

This dream was, however, shattered when Harases discovered she was swindled out of N$200 000 by a man who claimed to be a lawyer and handled the sale of the property.

Her eldest son, Elton Haraseb, says after they made the payment, they discovered another buyer had also bought the house.

Harases entered into a deed of sale for a house in Katutura Extension 8 for N$370 000 in 2024.

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According to documents which The Namibian has seen, Harases paid a deposit of N$200 000 into Kamuvare Legal Services' account on 19 July 2024.

The remaining N$170 000 was to be paid over three months.

Believing the deal was progressing, the family moved into the house.

Haraseb says they were advised not to carry out major renovations until municipal matters had been settled.

The situation took an unexpected turn when a man arrived at the property, asking whether the family was renting the house.

"When we told him we had bought it, he was surprised and said he had also paid for the same property months before us," Haraseb says.

Penda Hamunyela (35) says he had deposited N$90 000 into the lawyer's account before discovering that the Haraseb family had already moved into the house.

Upon learning of Hamunyela's purchase, the family immediately contacted Arnold Kamuvare of Kamuvare Legal Services.

"He assured us the man was referring to something completely different and that it had nothing to do with the house we had bought."

Haraseb then contacted Hamunyela directly. He says their conversation revealed that the man had already entered into a purchase agreement before Harases entered into the fray.

Haraseb says he subsequently confronted Kamuvare again and demanded an explanation.

"He denied everything. We immediately asked for our money back," he says.

Haraseb says Kamuvare promised to refund Harases with the money within two weeks.

The refund never came, as the lawyer disappeared into thin air.

"We went to his office several times, but he was nowhere to be found. We called family members and other people who know him, but nobody could get hold of him," Haraseb says.

The family's problems deepened in September 2024 when Harases made enquiries with the City of Windhoek regarding municipal accounts linked to the property.

In an affidavit later filed with the police, she says city officials informed her that municipal debts associated with the house had not been settled, and that outstanding water and electricity charges amounted to about N$90 000.

In November 2024, Harases cancelled the deed of sale and demanded the return of her N$200 000 deposit.

She says despite repeated requests, the money was never refunded. With no progress, the family opened a fraud case in January 2025 and asked the police and prosecutor general to investigate.

Hamunyela says after he made the deposit, he was preparing to settle the outstanding balance when he became suspicious and decided to inspect the property before making any further payments.

He says he also confronted Kamuvare in person after revealing he had already visited the property and found another family occupying it.

"At first he denied knowing anything about the other buyers. Later he admitted they had paid a larger deposit and promised to refund my money," Hamunyela says.

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He says the promised refund never materialised despite repeated assurances.

Hamunyela says he only managed to recover about N$22 000 after repeatedly confronting Kamuvare at his office and threatening legal action.

"If I had not gone to his office and demanded answers, I would not have received anything back. The rest of the money is still outstanding," he says.

Hamunyela says he also opened a criminal case nearly three years ago.

National police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi has confirmed that Kamuvare was arrested on charges of fraud on 3 June.

He appeared in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court on 5 June and was denied bail.

The Haraseb family has subsequently moved out of the house.