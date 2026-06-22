Namibia: A Step Towards Inclusion

The Bank of Namibia and its partners deserve credit for launching a digital payment platform designed to make transferring money easier for Namibians.

The platform, known as WayaMe, could benefit small businesses, street vendors, farmers and township traders who have traditionally relied on cash and often lack access to expensive payment infrastructure.

That is progressive given the size of Namibia's informal economy, which contributes up to 26.5% of gross domestic product and employs nearly 58% of the workforce.

Bringing more of these transactions into a secure and efficient digital ecosystem could boost financial inclusion and economic participation.

The initiative is, therefore, a welcome step.

However, its real value will also be measured by whether ordinary Namibians and small businesses adopt it and benefit from it.

It will also be tested by how effectively it strengthens protection against fraud and scams that increasingly target vulnerable people, including pensioners.