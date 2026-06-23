Malawi: 'Your Words and Posts Carry the Weight of Malawi' - Chaponda Warns New Diplomats

Malawi's new cohort of diplomats has been urged to uphold the highest standards of conduct, with Foreign Affairs Minister Dr George Chaponda warning that their behaviour -- both offline and online -- will reflect directly on the country they represent.

Addressing the appointees in Lilongwe, Chaponda reminded them that diplomatic service demands restraint and integrity.

"If you are a diplomat, you should always remember that you are not there to represent yourself, but the Republic of Malawi," he said.

"Your conduct, your words and your decisions must at all times reflect the dignity, values and interests of our nation."

He cautioned that the obligation begins long before they take up their posts.

"This applies even before your departure. Watch what you say, what you do, and more importantly, what you post," he said, stressing that the line between personal and official life is increasingly blurred.

In the age of social media, he added, every action carries institutional weight: "You have entered a profession that demands dignity, discretion and discipline at all times."