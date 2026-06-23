Zimbabwe: Mutsvangwa Mourns Ambassador Matemadanda

ZANU PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, Christopher Mutsvangwa, has expressed shock following the death of Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Mozambique, Victor Matemadanda, describing him as a courageous and bold man who made a significant mark on the country's political landscape.

Speaking on the loss, Mutsvangwa extended his condolences to Matemadanda's family including his wife and children as well as to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

"It was a shock for me to hear that Ambassador Matemadanda has passed on and I would like to extend my deep condolences to the family, to his children, to his wife and to the Matemadanda family that they have lost such a relative who managed to make such a mark on the political scene of Zimbabwe," said Mutsvangwa.

He noted the long-standing relationship between Matemadanda and President Mnangagwa saying the two had worked together since their exile days in Zambia.

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"I also extend my condolences to President Mnangagwa. He has worked with Matemadanda for a long time since his exile days in Zambia and beyond that he became his ambassador, so the loss of our Comrade Matemadanda is as much to the family as it is also to President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe," he said.

Mutsvangwa described the late ambassador as a loyal and dedicated leader whose death was both a personal and political loss.

"He is a courageous man, a bold man, that's why his death is as much personal as it is political for myself," he said.

He added that Matemadanda later became a Member of Parliament before being appointed ambassador to Mozambique where he worked hard particularly in preserving the memories of the liberation struggle.

"Of course afterwards he became a member of parliament and because of his loyalty to the President, it was fit to make him Zimbabwe ambassador to Mozambique where he worked hard particularly on the memories of the liberation struggle," said Mutsvangwa.