Ethiopia: Foreign Minister Gedion Calls for Stronger Ethiopia-UK Partnership

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gedion Timothewos, has called for a deeper and more dynamic partnership between Ethiopia and the United Kingdom.

Gedion further emphasized the need for greater dialogue, mutual trust, and collaboration to address global challenges and unlock new opportunities for shared prosperity.

Speaking at a diplomatic dinner in London, Gedion underscored that the Ethiopia-UK relationship extends far beyond official government cooperation.

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In its social media post, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the minister highlighted the strong people-to-people connections that bind the two nations, including growing ties among businesses, universities, diaspora communities, and citizens.

"These human connections form the bedrock of a resilient and enduring partnership," the foreign minister noted, stressing that lasting cooperation is built on mutual understanding and shared interests.

Gedion also outlined Ethiopia's ongoing reform agenda and long-term development vision, pointing to efforts aimed at strengthening the economy, expanding opportunities for the country's youthful population, and fostering inclusive and sustainable growth.

Expressing optimism about Ethiopia's future, the foreign minister cited the resilience of the Ethiopian people and the expanding opportunities emerging from the country's economic transformation.

Looking ahead, he identified trade, investment, education, research, technology, innovation, and climate resilience as strategic sectors with significant potential for enhanced cooperation between the two countries.

Moreover, Gedion emphasized that stronger international partnerships are increasingly vital in navigating a rapidly changing global landscape and delivering tangible benefits to citizens.

During the event, Chair of the Labour African Network, Earnest Ambe praised the organization's role in strengthening Africa's voice within UK policymaking, business, and diplomatic circles.

He also highlighted Ethiopia's economic momentum, describing the country as one of Africa's largest and fastest-growing markets.

Ethiopia's Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Biruk Mekonnen, emphasized the value of platforms that bring together government leaders, business executives, and policymakers to deepen UK-Africa engagement and advance cooperation in trade, investment, and innovation.

Ambassador Biruk described the growing Ethiopia-UK relationship as a gateway to expanding economic opportunities and strengthening commercial ties.

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He expressed confidence that deeper partnerships between the UK, Ethiopia, and the wider African continent would help generate shared prosperity, sustainable growth, and long-term development for all.